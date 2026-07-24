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Anonymous Dude
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Fun bit of comic book history!

Anyway, they fought the Big Two for the artists' right to control their own destinies. And unlike Neal Adams a decade earlier, they succeeded. So...some of them decided that destiny including selling out! (Though it's not like Jim Lee has been incompetent at DC, they may have pulled ahead of Marvel for the first time in 30 years. The whole H2sh thing strikes me as a guy with a big ego trying to be publisher and artist at the same time and finding, unlike the characters he draws, he is merely human.)

I buy secondhand trade paperbacks mostly, and when I walk over to look at stuff there's as much indie as there is DC and Marvel. That would not have been the case in the 80s (of course there were no trade paperbacks either). So, I'd say the Image Seven did a good thing.

Even the Rippaverse probably wouldn't have gotten as far as it did without Image breaking the Big Two monopoly.

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