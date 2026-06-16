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myk the kozmokat's avatar
myk the kozmokat
6h

"But Michigan’s auto industry did not spend twenty years making cars that half its customers didn’t want and then call those customers racist when they bought Japanese. Hollywood did something like that"

...the auto-industry version would be calling them anti-patriotic while paying no heed to end-cost or customer-tastes. Im the end they didn't completelt abandon their own patritoism and tastes, they just realised they had to be more humble, forgiving, adaptable and flexible.

Another thing also not mentioned in this comparison is difference in production between automotive and film, and new technology's role.

I can't build a car in my house but i can make a film.

In fact with my smartphone i can make short movies that can be uploaded to a video-streaming website to entertain people, and then opt for an advertisement or subscriber model if i wished to attempt monetization.

As far as a full plot-based movie or tv show is concerned, all this can also be done remotely. About the only thing i really need in my shooting location is the actors, for a few weeks.

Hollywood had two golden eras as i see it. The 1930s-50s, and the 1980s-90s. Its a studio-driven model but you can have a studio anywhere. The true asset as i understand it was that living costs were low and you could do things there that you couldnt do elsewhere. The political environment was what we would now call libertarian.

If they want the critical mass of creative people back, they have to have an enivironment that creative people like:

-cheap

-easygoing and chilled

-fun and exciting.

Theres other things like crime-safety, clean vs dirty, accessability that have importance but your creative types may tolerate some things other people won't.

Overall, though i sound nitpicky, i would say this is a good amd interesting piece.

Im sure California will one day get over its current nadir, and i dont think it has to mimic other US states to do so. I wouldnt expect the west coast to become deeply conservative anymore than I would expect Utah or Wyoming to become deeply liberal.. California just has to be less mental and browbeating, less regulatory and perhaps try a government which has respect for the things like Law and Order, Fiscal Responsibility and cutting red tape.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1h

Bill Lawrence has added a lot of pathetic woke crap to his Scrubs revival. Sassy nurse Laverne was replaced by two black nurses and one of them is an over the top, annoyingly cliched gay guy.

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