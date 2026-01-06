A24, director Michael Sarnoski, and Hugh Jackman’s upcoming The Death of Robin Hood film is being panned following the release of the first trailer.

The trailer opens with a montage of characters decrying Robin Hood as a murderer, “People speak of Robin Hood. Tell his stories. They’re all lies. He was not a hero. He were a murderous brigand. We were monsters.”

And that was enough for numerous people to share that they have no intention of seeing the film.

One wrote, “Pass. I’m done watching hero’s getting deconstructed.”

“Yeah no thanks. So tired of seeing hero stories get torn apart and a women taking over,” wrote another. “Remember this could have been a completely same story without the Robin Hood name. They are choosing to tear apart heroes.”

“Another deconstruction of a beloved western myth,” declared one individual.

Still another questioned, “Why don’t heroes feel heroic anymore”

Another posted, “Looks like miserable dreck. Good luck. Hope you didn’t spend too much money on it.”

One individual speculated, “Releasing a ‘well ackchully he was the villain’ deconstruction of THE ‘Rob the rich to feed the poor’ Hero during a socioeconomic climate of massive wealth inequality feels suspicious...”

Hard pass lmao,” wrote one. “Just squeezing the well dry good Lord. Maybe if it was Robert eggers maybeeeee but I'm so bored with reinventing Robin Hood for the billionth time man.”"

Another simply wrote, “We need a downvote button. This isn't Robin Hood.”

“WHY? Why destroy another Western myth? Just invent a new villain. This story could have been just fine without destroying a hero,” wrote another. “This is as bad as making Robin Hood a woman.”

These reactions are entirely predictable especially if one had read how Sarnoski described the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He shared that his Robin Hood “was this murderous outlaw who did a lot of terrible things, and was kind of monstrous. But he’s lived long enough to see this folklore get created about him. He’s figuring out how he feels about that, about being portrayed as a hero when he knows what he really was.”

Additionally, he justified this depiction saying that it is based on “five early ballads of Robin Hood that were first written [as the story] was passed down as oral tradition. And they’re really brutal. He is portrayed as a hero of the common man, but they’re still somewhat horrifying, in the way that old folk tales are.”

“There’s an old quote about Robin that sort of says he’s this murderous bandit who the common folk have decided to glorify, and I wanted to examine someone who was going through that in their lifetime, and trying to grapple with the role of storytelling and their actual identity,” he concluded.

