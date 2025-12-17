Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Palafox's avatar
William Palafox
Dec 17

As Clown World disintegrates, I think we can expect a lot more of these "Opposing the Establishment Bad, Bad, Very Bad" narratives issuing forth from Hollywood.

Reply
Share
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Dec 19

Watch the Errol Flynn movie instead. It captures the myths of Robin Hood perfectly. Or check out Men in Tights for some decent Robin Hood jokes.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture