Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt330's avatar
Matt330
Sep 4

Screw that. Give me some classic real robot mech warfare goodness with some good characters, reasonable but still fantastic mech designs, intriguing story, and PTSD inducing action.

Reply
Share
4 replies
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Sep 4

My one criticism, is that due to the culture, they inevitably become some nonsensical version of freemason dogma a la "prometheus rising."

NEED to fix the culture first!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture