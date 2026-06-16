The Season 1 finale of Widow’s Bay drops tomorrow on Apple TV+. The show was renewed for Season 2 before the first season finished airing. If you have not started it yet, tonight is the night to fix that.

Widow’s Bay is a horror-comedy set on a cursed New England island. Matthew Rhys plays Mayor Tom Loftis, a skeptic trying to keep his bizarre, superstitious small town from falling apart while increasingly being forced to accept that the supernatural threat his constituents have believed in for generations might actually be real. The show mixes scares with deadpan comedy and an ensemble of eccentric townspeople who feel like they wandered in from a different, stranger version of Cheers. It holds a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. That number does not usually mean anything, but in this case the critics are right.