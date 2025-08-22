Marty O’Donnell, who composed the music for numerous Halo games as well as Destiny, recently shared his thoughts on how woke ideology took over the video game industry.

In an interview with political commentator and The Blaze contributor Auron MacIntyre, O’Donnell was asked, “Were these choices being made because people truly thought that this was the future of profits or was this an ideology that had been carried into the industry and these people were going to do this because they were true believers no matter what?”

O’Donnell answered, “That would be great to try to figure out where this came from. I see it as a cancer that grew inside the entertainment industry, inside mainstream media. I honestly believe it is the logical result of what happened to higher education going back 80 years maybe even a full century when progressivism started to infect-.”

“There were people who were smart enough to know that if you can get that into the university systems, if you can start training people who believe that a college degree is the be all end all, and you train them and inculcate them, and indoctrinate them into these progressive ideologies, of course eventually all those people are going to start going out into society, getting entry-level jobs, rising up, and then they are influencing not based on what you just said, which is, ‘Hey, our stock price is going down or our profits are going down, or-,’” he continued. “The incentive system stops being as important as this ideological purity. I think it really comes from people who have this ideology first. They’re not actual capitalist, but they got into these companies whether it’s the media, or entertainment, or games.”

O’Donnell had also previously told Andrew Chapados that executives embraced controversial progressive themes out of fear. He said, “I can’t say for certain what’s in everybody’s mind, but when I was there, when I was on the Board of Directors let’s say at Bungie, when I talked to the higher ups at Microsoft, there is a lot of fear. And a lot of fear started creeping in.”

“There is fear that you are going to essentially get on the wrong side of some special interest groups who can be very loud and very annoying so lets placate those people,” he elaborated. “So I would say fear is probably one of the biggest things.”

What do you make of O’Donnell’s comments?

