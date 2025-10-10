Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Oct 10

Dont fear AI but hard copies of the bible and some other books will be a must.

Reply
Share
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Oct 10

Well put, Egad. An objective standard is necessary for discernment.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture