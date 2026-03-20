Greta Gerwig shared new comments about her upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix during the company’s slate event for 2026 in Hollywood on Wednesday.

As reported by the LA Times, Gerwig said via a video message, “It’s all very under wraps right now, but it’s something that I’m just so thrilled about because it was the book of my childhood. It was the book series that I loved, and I lived through, and I spent so much time imagining myself inside of Narnia.”

“It’s been a joy and an honor to be the person who gets to imagine this universe,” she added.

Gerwig was not the only one to discuss the film. Variety’s Senior Entertainment and Media Writer Matt Donnelly shared that the company’s film head Dan Lin described it as a “rock and roll” take on C.S. Lewis’ story.

That is not the only person who has made such a claim. Back in December 2024, the film’s producer Amy Pascal claimed, “It’s a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about rock and roll.”

Additionally, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond declared in December 2025 during the company’s 2025 Investor Day presentation, “This is not your mother’s or your grandmother’s Narnia. The music in it is unbelievably contemporary music, which IMAX fans like, and I’m not going to say specifically, but things like Pink Floyd and The Doors, that kind of music, which people go to see in IMAX.”

Not only will the film be some kind of rock and roll version of the books, but IMAX’s Executive VP and Chief Content Officer Jonathan Fischer claimed the film is a “bold, reimagining of Narnia.”

It is unclear exactly what this means, but there is a prominent rumor that Gerwig cast Meryl Streep to voice a female version of Aslan in the film. If this rumor is true it is anathema to the story given C.S. Lewis was quite clear that Aslan is a supposition for Jesus Christ, and He incarnated in this world as a man.

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