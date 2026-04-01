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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4dEdited

The other day, our dog ripped up one of my wife's stuffed slippers. My wife stood out in the hall shaking the tattered remnant of her slipper and admonished the dog, "this is not one of your toys!"

The dog, head down, tail-tucked, looked upwards at her as if to protest, "if not toy, why toy shaped?"

I tell this story to compare the mental processing of our dog to the average liberal (sorry pooch).

To you and me, that goblin is a goblin, that slipper is a slipper. To our dog, that slipper is a toy. To the average liberal, that goblin is a hurtful, dehumanizing stereotype from -ists, -phobes, and -MAGAs.

At least our dog has the excuse of not knowing any better.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
4d

David Jaffe can f*** off with this crap.

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