Glenn Powell and his co-star Zach Woods claimed that their latest film, How To Make A Killing, is all about glorifying murdering people because they are wealthy.

In a promotional interview for the film with Discussing Film that was shared to social media in the beginning of March, Woods shared how he views the film, “It’s more of like a delirious fun fantasy if instead of taking from the rich Robin Hood instead just killed them. I feel like it’s just wish fulfillment for people who are pissed off at billionaires.”

Powell added, “Your brain is poetry, man. That’s really what our movie is about.”

Jessica Henwick added, “I’m stealing that.”

Powell then continued, “Especially as we’re assaulted with the demonstration of wealth in lifestyle, I think there’s a seed of anger and resentment that starts building up and it sort of creates an ideation of fantasy. And that’s that fantasy you’re talking about. It’s like ‘I don’t even wanna just steal from them. I want to kill them.’ That’s really what this movie is about. The idea of this sort of dark, perverted thing that exists in all of us.”

“That’s why I think people do watch true crime and people watch all these things,” he added. “There’s a part of everyone especially with when wealth can be embarrassing and tacky.”

The film’s official synopsis states, “Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.”

Fortunately, no one is going to see the film. According to Box Office Mojo it only grossed $3.4 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. It has since gone on to gross a global total of just $6.3 million. It reportedly had a $15 million budget.

