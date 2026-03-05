A new rumor alleges that Finn Jones will return as Danny Rand aka Iron Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First, scooper Cryptic4kQual claimed that Jones would return as Danny Rand on March 3rd. He was asked, “Didn't you hint at Finn Jones/ Danny Rand returning? Please elaborate.”

In response, he stated, “Yes, i heard he will return / be teased in [Daredevil Born Again] S2”.

Following this, Den of Nerds’ Josh Lucas added, “Cool BUT I've also heard they wanna do that ‘passing the mantle’ [expletive] where he isn't Iron Fist anymore...”

“[Expletive] THAT MARVEL LET DANNY BE DANNY AND IRON FIST,” he added.

The second season of Iron Fist saw Danny Rand choose not to reclaim the power of the Iron Fist after it was stolen from him by Davos. Instead, he encourages Colleen Wing to become the Iron Fist because he believes he was unworthy.

However, while on a soul-searching journey to Asia, he’s regained some of the Iron Fist powers and uses them to fire Iron Fist-powered bullets from a pair of golden pistols previously used by a former Iron Fist Orson Randall.

