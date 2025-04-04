The comic book industry is filled with hyperventilating left-wing activists, and though Larry Hama has done great work in the past on books like G.I. Joe and Wolverine, he’s now taken to Facebook to declare he’s not coming to a Canada-based convention out of fear of being Asian and not being able to return to the country.

For the last decade, Marvel and DC Comics professionals have been losing their minds over President Donald Trump. Even though there has been four years of his administration prior, they’re now acting as if there’s some kind of fear for entering the country if one is a minority.

Even though there’s no evidence of this other than leftists hyperbolizing online, they continue to become more unhinged.

Larry Hama has been a writer for Marvel Comics and now with Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment for decades, with his work on GI Joe being his most remembered. He currently is still writing GI Joe comics based on his original continuity.

In a Facebook post last year, Hama declared why he’s still working saying, “I’m 75, and I’m still working because I can’t afford to retire. I do not receive royalties from any of the GI Joe material I have worked on, and I do not receive royalties from Marvel foreign sales. I live on my page rate which hasn’t gone up in thirty years.”

His frustrated post at the pay for his hard work is the norm for the industry, one which is dominated by the extreme left and loves to replace their creators to churn out cheap, corporate slop as leftist corporations. However, Larry Hama hasn’t seemed to realize that that leftism is the very situation that kept him impoverished for all these years.

On April 1st, Hama first posted about his fears saying, “I am supposed to go to a con on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. As an Asian, will I have problem reentering the USA? I've heard a few horror stories.”

In a comment on the same post, Hama played dumb as if he somehow were not critical of Donald Trump, “Can you cite an overt criticism of that person that I made on this page? I have tried to avoid negative posts about ANY politicos. Of course, being positive on certain subjects can be interpreted as being in the opposition. I post my opinions of policies and actions.”

He then showed his true colors in his own comment to his post, “And I have yet to have a person of color tell me that I will be fine.”

He also doubled down, “I'm also suspecting that all the white guys telling me it's perfectly safe to go are on the same side of aisle, and it ain't the one I'm in.”

After a long thread, he then canceled his appearance to go to Canada out of his self-inflicted fear, “I have spoken with the folks at Niagara Falls Comic Con, and they have been very gracious, and understanding in accepting my cancellation. We have kept open the possibility of my attending in 2026 if the situation is different. I had an overwhelming number of my actual friends and colleagues advise me against crossing the border, and three of them are lawyers. My apologies to those who had been considering attending to meet me.”

Since he supposedly is a US citizen, it begs the question of what skeletons might be in his close that he would fear coming back into the country.

What do you think of GI Joe writer Larry Hama panicking over attending a convention in Canada? Leave a comment and let us know.

