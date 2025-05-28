George R.R. Martin has taken more and more flak as it’s clear The Winds Of Winter is never going to get finished. Now, he’s released another blog without an update, but a strange passive-aggressive rant against fans of A Song Of Ice And Fire.

Fans have been waiting for A Song Of Ice And Fire to complete for over twelve years. When A Game Of Thrones as a TV Show offered an ending most viewed as a complete stink bomb, it seemed George R.R. Martin became paralyzed in actually finishing the book.

He’s been giving a myriad of excuses on the topic in recent years.

At the beginning of 2024, he took to his blog to blame “toxic fans” for his inability to work.

"Toxicity is growing," George R.R. Martin wrote. "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but … it is no longer enough to say "I did not like [this] book … or [this] film, and here's why."… [people] would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped"

In September, he said he had mounting stress levels and spent too much time working on TV Shows to finish the one project everyone’s been waiting for from him, saying, “The first half of my year was pretty miserable.” He then cited the death of a friend as paralyzing his work efforts before saying, “Nor did I find much solace in my work.”

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood, the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In December 2024, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to hint he may not get the book finished before he dies.

He told them, “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

While he has all of these excuses for not finishing A Song of Ice And Fire, it seems the reality is George R.R. Martin decides to get himself distracted as to not work on The Winds of Winter.

This year alone he’s authored a physics paper, taken more movie work in the form of an animated movie Hercules, and also opened a bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico showing his dedication to working on this is almost non-existent.

Fans have been mocking the Hercules production since the announcement and so George R.R. Martin took to his blog to vent his frustrations, seeming to have a breakdown on the topic:

(I know, I know. Some of you will just be pissed off by this, as you are by everything I announce here that is not about Westeros or THE WINDS OF WINTER. You have given up on me, or on the book. I will never finish WINDS, If I do, I will never finish A DREAM OF SPRING. If I do, it won’t be any good. I ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me… I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don’t give a shit about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money. I edit the Wild Cards books too, but you hate Wild Cards. You may hate everything else I have ever written, the Hugo-winners and Hugo-losers, “A Song for Lya” and DYING OF THE LIGHT, “Sandkings” and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, “This Tower of Ashes” and “The Stone City,” OLD MARS and OLD VENUS and ROGUES and WARRIORS and DANGEROUS WOMEN and all the other anthologies I edited with my friend Gardner Dozois, You don’t care about any of those, I know. You don’t care about anything but WINDS OF WINTER. You’ve told me so often enough).

Thing is, I do care about them.

And I care about Westeros and WINDS as well. The Starks and Lannisters and Targaryens, Tyrion and Asha, Dany and Daenerys, the dragons and the direwolves, I care about them all. More than you can ever imagine.

As muh as he says he cares about the book, it’s clear he’s not working on it. In fact, he doesn’t mention that he’s working on it at all, implying he’s not. The bizarre tirade about fans “not liking” his work though is a new form of panic from the creator, as people have pretty much given up on the book ever being completed, just as he’s said.

What do you think of George R.R. Martin having a breakdown over The Winds of Winter on his blog? Leave a comment and let us know.

