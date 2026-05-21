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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
28m

The Trillion Dollar kid just looks like Richie Rich adjusted for inflation.

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
1h

I thin it shows that Johns stands behind his work in a way not done before and hopefully one that will become common in the future.

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