Geoff Johns announced this week that he will personally buy back any unsold copies of The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 from retailers who cannot move them. The offer applies to Ghost Machine’s new series, which Johns co-writes with Brad Meltzer, with art by Gene Ha. The announcement landed on Bleeding Cool today and is circulating through the direct market.

The buyback offer is unusual in the corporate comics context. Publishers do not make these guarantees. Writers do not absorb retail risk on their own books. Johns is doing it because Ghost Machine operates as a creator-owned collective, where the people making the books have a direct financial stake in what moves and what does not.

Ghost Machine broke into the top 30 best-selling comics of 2024. Rook: Exodus #1 and Redcoat #1 both cracked the annual chart, making Ghost Machine one of the few Image lines outside of Kirkman’s Skybound imprint to achieve that kind of retail penetration in its launch year.

That performance did not happen by accident. Johns assembled the collective in late 2023 by pulling marquee talent out of the DC infrastructure: Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter Tomasi, Ivan Reis, Francis Manapul, and Brad Meltzer all joined, with Reis formally announced at CCXP alongside Johns. These are artists and writers who spent their peak years building the DC house — the people behind Blackest Night, Infinite Crisis, Green Lantern: Rebirth, and the Geoff Johns era that defined DC’s publishing line from roughly 2004 to 2018. They left together, built their own shared universe under Image, and launched it with a 64-page anthology in January 2024.

The Ghost Machine universe currently runs four shared lines: The Unnamed, a genre-hero anthology including Geiger, Junkyard Joe, and Redcoat; Rook: Exodus, a far-future science fiction epic; The Rocketfellers, a time-displaced family adventure series; and Hyde Street, a horror universe written by Johns with art by Reis. A Geiger television series is in development at Paramount TV with director Justin Simien attached. The line is expanding rather than contracting.

The Trillion Dollar Kid is the newest entry, a standalone title outside the four existing universes. The buyback offer on issue one reflects Johns’ understanding of how independent comics retail works. A new series in a crowded market asks retailers to gamble on first-issue orders without the safety net of a known franchise. Johns is removing the risk on the retailer’s side. The message to shops is direct: order what you think you can sell, and if you are wrong, you will not lose money on it.

Whether the series holds beyond its first issue will depend on the book itself, not the buyback policy. But the offer is a signal of how Ghost Machine operates relative to Marvel and Disney, where the executive who called AI “pretty fun to use” is now running editorial while the editors who knew the books are being walked out the door. Ghost Machine’s founders left corporate publishing, took their talent with them, and built something they own. Johns is now backing that ownership with his personal finances.

The direct market needs more of this and fewer of Marvel’s blind bag speculation schemes.

What do you think of Ghost Machine’s output so far, and are you picking up The Trillion Dollar Kid? Let us know in the comments.

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