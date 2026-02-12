Gay Days Incorporated announced that its annual GayDays Orlando event that attracts thousands of homosexual and their sympathizers in June has been put on pause after losing sponsorship support as well as changes to its host hotel agreement.

The annual event which began in 1991 has evolved to a five-day vacation event in June that emphasizes “diversity and inclusivity” and “welcomes individuals of all ages, backgrounds, orientations, and affiliations, including parents, allies, and various segments of society.”

In 2025, the event bragged about its various events including Drag and Porn Bingo, Miss Gay Days Pageant and a Mr. Gay Days Leather competition. It promised that it would feature these events as well as a Piano Bar, a GAYME Show, and a Puppy Mosh.

However, the event is now on pause for this year. In a post to Instagram, the organization stated, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to pause the GayDays Orlando event scheduled for June 2026.”

As for why it explained, “Changes to our host hotel agreement, the loss of key sponsorship support, and broader challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events nationwide made it impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves.”

However, they noted this is not the end of the event, but just a pause and the organization plans to reimagine the event’s future to make it a “stronger, more sustainable event.”

Additionally, a spokesman told the Washington Blade, “At this time, I’d like to clarify that Gay Days Orlando has not been canceled. We are currently finalizing details regarding our plans for 2026 and will be making an official announcement later this week.”

The 2025 event was hosted at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando at Sea World. The event was sponsored by Harmony Healthcare, Gay Florida, Impulse Group, Edge Media Network, Pride Places, and The Center.

Additionally, the company previously bragged it received support from Bud Light and Esurance.

While the announcement primarily claims the reason the event has been put on pause is due to a change in the hotel agreement and loss of key sponsorship support, it’s possible the reason for this is Florida governor Ron DeSantis working to eradicate this degeneracy from the state. He signed the “Protection of Children Act” in 2023 which “prohibits a person from knowingly admitting a child to an adult live performance. In broad, general terms, an adult live performance is a presentation that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, or specific sexual activities. A person who violates this prohibition commits a first degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment that does not exceed 1 year and a fine that does not exceed $1,000.”

Additionally, the bill punishes businesses where such an offense occurs, “If a licensed public lodging or public food service establishment or any premises that has a beverage license knowingly admits a child to an adult live performance, the establishment or premises is subject to having that license suspended or revoked and being fined. The fine for a first violation is $5,000, and the fine for a second or subsequent violation is $10,000.”

Events like this have no place in decent and polite society and government entities should work to outlaw them.

