Deacon Harrison Garlick shared his thoughts about alleged Narnia editor Andrew Weisblum seemingly admitting that Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s film is eschewing C.S. Lewis’ source material in favor of their own take, and he posits this mirrors the gutting of our Western Tradition.

During an appearance on the Art of the Cut podcast, Weisblum was discussing his recent adaptation of Charlie Huston’s Caught Stealing novel and revealed he’s not referring to the source material for Gerwig and Netflix’s Narnia film because they did their “own take on it.”

He said, “I did not read [Caught Stealing]. I thought about it and decided the film is not being made exclusively for people who are aficionados of the book, and I want the story to be clear for people who love the book or people who don’t.”

“I needed to keep my objectivity as much as possible in reading the script and in communicating what needed to be communicated in the film, not subconsciously rely on information that I had from the book that maybe wasn’t being conveyed in the movie, if that makes sense,” he continued. “It needed to stand alone. The story needed to stand alone.”

Next, he hinted that he’s working on the Narnia film and that like Caught Stealing he has no intention of referring back to the source material, “You know, it’s funny, I’ve worked on a bunch of projects that are based on source materials, some more well-known than others. And right now, I’m working on a film that’s very well, the source material is very well known. Once again, I’m choosing not to refer back to that material because we’re doing our own take on it. You know, we did our own take on that.”