Games Workshop unveiled new female Adeptus Custodes miniatures as parts of its New Year Preview and the overwhelming majority people are not happy about it.

A video highlighting the new Legio Custodes miniatures has just 2,400 likes compared to an estimated 11,000 dislikes.

In the comments, individuals pilloried the miniatures. One wrote, “Massive ratio.

Supreme L for GW. Fire whoever came up with this and anyone involved with giving it the go-ahead.”

Another simply stated, “You are not cannon.”

“The golden boys got Netflix'd lmao,” wrote one.

Another said it was “Games Workshops Bud Light moment.”

“Clearly they didn’t forget the triggers guys, they just didn’t want the fake custodes actually hurting someone, jeez,” wrote one.

Another mocked, “‘I don’t care what they tell you in actual lore, but custodes were karens.’”

“‘There have always been no triggers on the guardian spears. And there have always been no aquilla on their leg pieces,’” posted another.

“Creating models based on an ideological agenda for people who are not your main customers and who hate your main customers is a wild business strategy,” said one.

Another opined, “Old lady shield captain is really really weird.”

“Like adding spinach to your chocolate cookies to attract spinach loving customers,” posted another.

“Bud Light and Jaguar moment! Absolute shamefur dispray,” posted one.

“This video has the taint of Chaos,” wrote another.

One questioned, “What next? Rainbow themed Warships?”

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Games Workshop will take any of this seriously. The company has only doubled and tripled down since it announced back in 2020 it intended to inject wokeness into its franchise, “We will continue to diversify the cast of characters we portray through miniatures, art and storytelling so everyone can find representation and heroes they can relate to.”

Not only have they doubled and tripled down by introducing female Adeptus Custodes and changing their own lore, but the company reported a record half-year performance just earlier this month.

CEO Kevin Rountree stated, “I’m delighted to report a record half-year performance. A huge thank you to our staff, customers, trade accounts and broader stakeholders for their ongoing support.”

The company added that its “core revenue grew by 17.3% to £316.1 million for the period. On a constant currency basis, sales were up by 18.4% to £319.0 million.”

While the company is unlikely to change due to this negative feedback, there is an alternative and it is one that C.S. Lewis provided to J.R.R. Tolkien. Tolkien recounted it in Letter 159 to Dora Marshall in March 1955, “As C. S. Lewis said to me long ago, more or less – (I do not suppose my memory of his dicta is any more precisely accurate than his of mine: I often find strange things attributed to me in his works) – 'if they won't write the kind of books we want to read, we shall have to write them ourselves; but it is very laborious'.”

