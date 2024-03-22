Vivian James taking names and making lists, Screenshot X

by Jack Dunn

Two weeks ago, senior editor at Kotaku, Alyssa Mercante, wrote a deliberately misleading hit-piece against gamers in defense of the degenerates at Sweet Baby Inc and their toxic CEO of terrorism who got caught forcing gaming companies to adopt DEI in game development (which in turn kicked off GamerGate 2.0).

Using the usual legacy media tactics reminiscent of GamerGate 1.0, the hit-piece gas-lit gamers and accused them of running a harassment campaign against Sweet Baby Inc. Now it appears, after two weeks of GamerGate 2.0, that the sleaze rag is going down. Yesterday, Editor In Chief Jen Glennon posted on X: “Some personal news! I’ve resigned from Kotaku and Jim Spanfeller is a herb.”

GamerGate 2.0: Jen Glennon resigns from Kotaku

RELATED: Kotaku Trans Activist Carolyn Petit Demands More LGBTQ Representation In Video Games

Jen Glennon, who assumed the role of editor-in-chief in October, tendered her resignation on Thursday. In her resignation letter, Glennon cites the management team’s recent shift to prioritize guides over news as her reason for stepping down. Glennon is the second editor-in-chief of Kotaku since Stephen Totilo’s departure in 2021, succeeding Patricia Hernandez, who was dismissed in August 2023.

Glennon’s resignation letter read: “In light of careful deliberation, I have determined that the existing management structure and decision-making procedures at G/O Media do not align with my values and aspirations for Kotaku,” and added, “I am firmly convinced that the choice to ‘invert’ Kotaku’s editorial approach, prioritizing guides over news, is fundamentally misguided considering the current framework of the platform. [This decision] directly contradicts months of traffic analytics and demonstrates a remarkable disregard for the well-being of the remaining writers and editors employed here.”

Kotaku Logo: GamerGate 2.0, Kotaku going down?

RELATED: Senior Kotaku Editor Alyssa Mercante Runs Cover For Sweet Baby Inc. in Attempt To Defuse Gamergate 2.0

As per information from a source familiar with the matter, the staff at Kotaku will now be required to produce 50 guides per week for the website. Presently, Kotaku’s homepage showcases a prominent “game tips and guides” section at the top, occupying a space that was previously dedicated to significant stories and breaking news. Staff members have voiced their criticism of the homepage overhaul on social media, highlighting that guides are not Kotaku’s primary source of traffic.

Alyssa Mercante (who covered for Sweet Baby Inc.) is clearly upset about this ostensible pivot from woke propaganda to “game tips and guides” and posted on X: “The fact that leadership wanted to aggressively pivot what Kotaku does in the midst of a harassment campaign levied against me and the site for an original piece of reporting that was the second-most read story for over a week is *TELLING* mama.”

Kotaku’s Alyssa Mercante having a GamerGate 2.0 meltdown

RELATED: “Forspoken” Consultant Black Girl Gamers Lashes Out On Twitter In Defense Of Sweet Baby Inc

Kotaku staff is having a complete meltdown on X. Kotaku staff writer Levi Winslow posted: “ok, no bullshit, to everyone cheering about Kotaku’s slow death: fuck off. hate us all you want, idc, but this is my - our - livelihoods. there’s a lot of worry about our jobs because, you know, we have families and shit???”

Kotaku’s Levi Winslow having a GamerGate 2.0 meltdown

It is rather ironic coming from a “journalist” who pushes DEI propaganda and covers that causes the slow death of the gaming industry and the thousands who lost their jobs as a result.

Do you think GamerGate 2.0 took down Kotaku for good? Let us know in the comments.

NEXT: Star Wars: The Acolyte Pushes Evil Transgender Ideology With Casting Of Activist Abigail Thorn