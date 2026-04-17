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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3h

We all saw what happened when a good director in Jackson stretched one book into three films. The Hobbit movies, while not irredeemable, were an enormous step down from LotR. (Fan edits making it back into one movie almost make it a good or even great film.)

Now imagine a poor director in Serkis, who is desperately trying to make the only role he ever excelled at relevant again, stretching a few pages of appendices notes into a whole film. The fact that this man somehow managed to make an anti-capitalist, pro-communist ANIMAL FARM tells you all you need to know about his directing "ability."

I am going to pass this like I would pass that grannie doing 20 in a 45. Just as soon as the opposing lane opens up, I am flooring it, weaving around, and never looking back.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

I don’t see the point of this movie existing, other than to milk the Lord Of The Rings I.P. completely dry.

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