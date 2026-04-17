Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Game Director Daniel Vavra attempted to explain how the game is not woke while at the same time bragging about receiving a LGBTQ+ award nomination from Gayming Magazine.

The original game includes a graphic depiction of sodomy between the player character, Henry, and the underage Hans Capon. Developer Warhorse Studios would eventually patch the game to age up Hans Capon to 20 years-old.

In the first game, the codex entry for the character clearly described him as “the underage son of Jan Jesek Ptacek and Hedvika of Dauba.”