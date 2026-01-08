Leftist activists are turning to Lucasfilm’s Andor series to claim that members of Donald Trump’s administrators are liars following a domestic terrorist attempting to kill a law enforcement officer in Minnesota.

On January 7th, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent after she attempted to run him over with her vehicle.

During a press conference, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressed the shooting, “It was an active of domestic terrorism. What happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them. And attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”

“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him,” she continued. “And my understanding is that she was hit and is deceased.”

Domestic terrorist sympathizers reacted to these comments by pointing to Lucasfilm’s Andor show. Star Wars Holocron wrote, “What did they say in Andor? They don’t bother to lie badly anymore?”

Another user shared a meme from the show that reads, “They don’t even bother to lie badly anymore. I supposed that’s the final humiliation.”

Numerous others shared similar sentiments. One wrote, “Every day Andor becomes more chilling.”

“I want to remind people that while this line hits hard, the current government is not as entrenched or competent as the Galactic Empire,” wrote another. “The Empire lied as a flex. These people lie because they actually think you’ll believe it.”

“People need to watch Andor. Right now. This is what we are seeing. Right now Minneapolis is turning into Ghorm before the world’s eyes. And the senate covering it up is doing what the empire’s senate did as well,” wrote one user.

Another shared a clip from Andor and wrote, “this scene in andor look familiar yet??? you know what's crazier is that renee was literally trying to LEAVE the scene, not rush toward any ICE officers. but i guess hog violence is not just a thing that exists within sci-fi.”

Ironically, it is communists who are “enemies of the truth” as Francisco Franco noted back in May 1939 after vanquishing them from Spain.

Additionally, Vox Day also identified the three laws of the SJW:

SJWS always lie

SJWs always double down

SJWs always project

Nevertheless, these people are not the first to compare Andor to the real world. Patton Oswalt infamously made the claim back in June last year during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that was being gust hosted by Andor actor Diego Luna.

Oswalt said, “Look, I love Star Wars, but Andor is next level.”

When asked to provide how much of a next level it is, he said, “It’s like above the heights that Star Wars has already hit. And then it goes beyond it in that you’re watching Andor and going, ‘I can’t believe I’m watching a Star Wars show and this is the most relevant thing to what’s going on in this country in terms of like the weird kind of fascist takeover that’s happening.’”

He continued, “In fact, here’s the one bad thing about Andor. When you watch Andor, which is brilliantly acted, all the characters are nuanced. There’s monsters, and robots, and Stormtroopers. And then when you watch the news, the news is like a s**t version of Andor. It’s like they did Andor, but without the special effects with terrible actors. And you’re just like, ‘Why don’t they just show [Andor?]’ It’s insane. It’s so frustrating watching that.”

Jack Posobiec also warned about this during an episode of Real America’s Voice back in April 2025. While discussing one of the recent episodes of Andor that saw an Imperial officer attempt to rape an illegal immigrant, Posobiec stated, “It’s taking contemporary politics and putting it in the Star Wars universe. Certainly, not the first time this has been. But directly done in such a way where they want you to think that Trump supporters and MAGA are some type of evildoers who are attempting to do heinous things like [rape].”

Later in the episode, he explained how the show attempts to indoctrinate people into its wicked ideology, “They want kids and the audience to identify with the illegal. … They want you to actually identify now with illegal aliens. … They want you to identify the Empire with Donald Trump, Trump supporters, with MAGA people.”

NEXT: The System Isn't Broken, It Is Rigged To Break Young Men