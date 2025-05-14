Fantasy News YouTuber Daniel Greene has stated he’s not bothering covering George R.R. Martin’s updates on The Winds of Winter because he doesn’t believe the book will ever get done.

This last year has been a rough one for George R.R. Martin as he’s had excuse after excuse for not working on the book that’s been due for over a decade. He’s blamed toxic fans, “fascism,” working for Hollywood, and in the middle of all of it he’s opened a new bar and published a physics paper rather than writing the completion to A Song Of Ice And Fire he promised so long ago.

Many fans have noted that the ending to A Game Of Thrones as a television show likely was the ending he had in mind for the series, and fans universally panned it, causing the epic fantasy writer to become paralyzed and become unable to finish the work.

Over the years, George R.R. Martin has only gotten older, now 76 years old, and like many of his contemporaries, is likely losing his ability to write such complicated work. He’s also become stuck because there are so many perspective characters it’s impossible to wrap everything up well.

Daniel Greene isn’t impressed with any of the author’s updates. The purveyor of “fantasy news” on YouTube has been covering Martin and other fantasy books for nearly the entire time this book has been due, and he made a video explaining his reluctance to even cover what Martin says.

In this week’s Fantasy News video, Green said, “I just want to go ahead and start off this Fantasy News by addressing a question I've gotten repeatedly recently, which is, why aren't you covering updates around Winds of Winter from George R. Martin? Like when he called it the curse of his life, etc., etc. It's because I just don't think we're ever going to get it. And I've been doing this job for over 7 years now. I think the first episode of Fantasy News wasn't too long after that. And I've been being teased with Winds of Winter since then, and there's never actually been a substantial update.”

He continued, “And keep in mind, we got the last book in A Song of Ice and Fire about half of my life ago, roughly 15 years. And George R. Martin is now seventy-six, seventy-seven, I believe. He doesn't remember all the things he needs to to write the next entry. At least not without doing a tremendous amount of work to refresh himself. He's also working in all these big other exciting Hollywood projects.”

He concluded, “The only reason that I personally believe, allegedly, in my opinion, George R.R. Martin doesn't just come out and say, 'Hey, I'm not doing it.' is because that would kill the franchise or at least tremendously devalue it further uh than season 7 and 8 of Game of Thrones already did. There is a chance that another established author could be tapped to finish the series. Yes, that happened with Wheel of Time and is currently happening with Berserk, but that's still a very rare thing. And basically, anyone who's talented enough to take over A Song of Ice and Fire has their own stuff going on and may just not want to then dedicate many years of their life to writing the next two books in A Song of Ice and Fire."

Fans are increasingly coming to terms with the fact that this book is unlikely to be finished, at least by George R.R. Martin. With the rise of AI, one wonders if Chat GPT might be the way to go to conclude this series in a timely manner so fans can get it before they all become too old to care.

What do you think of Daniel Greene throwing shade at George R.R. Martin? Leave a comment and let us know.

