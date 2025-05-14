Fandom Pulse

AJ
May 14, 2025Edited

"With the rise of AI, one wonders if Chat GPT might be the way to go to conclude this series in a timely manner so fans can get it before they all become too old to care."

Don't f**king say stuff like this. Why should I give a shit about Jon del Arroz, or this author, or anyone else, if we're just going to replace real human authorship with AI?

I don't care if it was meant as a joke (and it's not clear that it was); this isn't something we should be even considering. AI has its place in some fields, but "original" AI art in any form, especially marketed and sold, is anti-human and and anti-intellectual. It's exactly what progressives and leftists have been fighting for, for years. I'd rather have no end to the series than one written by a f**king computer.

James A. Buck
May 14, 2025

Hate to nitpick but I would reword the title of your article. It should read: “Daniel Greene just figured out what everyone else has known for at least five years.”

