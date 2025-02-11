BookTuber Daniel Greene has been accused of sexual assault by YouTube musician Naomi King, with a viral video by the singer detailing cease & desist letters sent from the purveyor of Fantasy News.

Daniel Greene is one of the biggest BookTubers on the YouTube platform, promoting books, and is known for his Fantasy News updates, where he promotes a lot of mainstream fantasy, his books, and his own writing. He’s been active for several years and has over 500,000 subscribers to the channel.

In 2023, viewers noticed a pause in his uploading content around May, when he posted to his community tab, "I will be stepping away from the channel and social media due to mental health concerns. Regularly scheduled videos will be on pause. Thank you for understanding."

During this time, Naomi King alleges she was sexually assaulted by the BookTube sensation and that he sent her a cease & desist. She opened a thirty-four minute video talking about the time with “Two years ago, YouTuber Daniel Greene threatened to wipe me off social media. So if I disappear, you’ll know who did it.”

She begins reading from the C&D letter, which states, “action will be taken against you to block you from all social media platforms.”

“In June of 2023, I made a video and posted it here on YouTube,” King said. “It was titled, ‘A Conversation about Manipulation, Consent and Assault,’ she said, detailing her allegations of abuse against the YouTuber from the time.”

This is about the period when Daniel Greene took his YouTube hiatus and had a lawyer send the letter, to which a commenter said another update was given at the time from Greene saying, “I know this is horrible timing with the Kickstarter going live tomorrow, but I need to go on hiatus again for mental health concerns. I came back too soon and thought I could at least last until the Kickstarter was done. Unfortunately, that is not the case and I’m needing critical help. There is an announcement video for the Kickstarter going live tomorrow and that will be the last post from me for the foreseeable future.”

In her original video, King didn’t name Greene at the time, giving a vague example of manipulation of a “friend turn out to not be a friend and that he assaulted me, and that I had been in contact with a person who said he assaulted her,” with eerie similarities to the way Neil Gaiman is accused of acting with people like Scarlett Pavlovich.

She revealed in her new video that at the time, the C&D letter was sent threatening to sue her for “slander and defamation” unless she took the video down. She maintains she never spoke about Daniel Greene in the video. King refused to take the video down and she said she never heard back.

“After what happened to me in Vegas,” King said, “ I reached out to his partner. It turns out that Greene had a fiancée and King admits to contacting her about the alleged assault. She calls green “A lying cheating piece of s***” and said “I needed her to know that I didn’t want it. I needed her to know that he was sober and wide awake and I was half-asleep and on drugs. Which he knew.”

She details her degenerate drug use and then the situations behind the alleged assault where she asked him to bring coffee to sober up and talk. She claims he said “let’s just sleep, we’ll talk in the morning.” After which, the account details him turning up at midnight sober, where he pressured her into sexual things which King claims they agreed upon beforehand would not happen.

“He shoved his tongue in my mouth,” she said, before going into further graphic detail about the situation.

King alleges later in the video that there are other allegations made against Brian Greene. On her video she shows a censored screenshot where an alleged other woman accuses him of raping her in the summer of 2016. In a situation eerily similar to Gaiman, this accuser says he “uses social justice issues for his own gain.”

Daniel Greene jumped on the Neil Gaiman controversy bandwagon two weeks ago only talking about the situation once Dark Horse Comics had dropped the author. He framed it as talking about the publisher canceling him and didn’t go into any of the accusations surrounding Gaiman other than saying “Good on Dark Horse Comics.”

The story got picked up by r/Fantasy and started to go viral as a result.

