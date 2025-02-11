Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 11, 2025

Looks like another #MeToo fake accusation.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Michael K Pate's avatar
Michael K Pate
Feb 11, 2025

I am one of Daniel Greene's subscribers. I'll reserve judgement for now and see where this story goes.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture