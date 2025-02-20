Over the last week, Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene has gone through something incredibly rare, which is to get canceled and then get uncancelled. He’s now given an update in a new video where he addresses the Naomi King situation for what he hopes is the final time in a video titled “Trying To Get Back To Normal & More FN.”

Over a week ago, Naomi King dropped a video that many thought was a bombshell against Daniel Greene, alleging sexual assault in a thirty-minute prerecorded rambling, including crying and saying her PTSD was activated. That video is now deleted on YouTube.

In response, several BookTubers and influencers canceled Daniel Greene in swift fashion. Even the person he’d primed to take over the channel when he quits made a video crying and screeching about non-binary people in a bizarre performative clout chase.

Brandon Sanderson, author of The Stromlight Archive, even unfollowed Greene and then refollowed him on Instagram in the ultimate pointless virtue-signaling move.

Brian Greene opened up his video on the topic saying, “This has been a weird week. I got canceled and uncanceled in the span of seven days, and it is a very surreal experience.”

He continued, “It has actually been a nightmare. It felt like continual left-right hooks from the wildest directions.”

Greene reiterates that he’s not going anywhere. “I am still here, we are still here,” he said in the intro to his new video.

He said that crisis PR management and legal representation “turned out to be one of the best investments of my life,” but he told his audience how expensive it was to have such representation to deal with these kinds of situations. He also noted that several sponsors canceled him and have not reached out to recover the relationships as a result of this situation.

While Naomi King initially mocked Greene’s response in a video because he was reading a script, his handling of the situation likely was part of why he could recover so quickly from the cancelation.

His Discord, which rebranded and virtue signaled to donate to King during this situation, has returned to being labeled a Daniel Greene discussion server. However, invites are still disabled so new people cannot get in.

Several commentators who threw him under the bus apologized, including Jackson Dickhert, who famously made a video literally crying about the Daniel Greene situation where he went into a bizarre rambling about non-binary people. In the original video, he said he was primed to take over the channel once Greene retired from it.

Whether Greene is still going to be giving his channel to a backstabber once he’s done is yet to be seen.

Greene, once making his statement, continued on with his Fantasy News segment, where he breaks down different fantasy topics in three to five-minute discussions for the rest of his video, getting everything, as the title of his video says, back to normal.

According to Social Blade, as of this writing, the incident still cost him 25,000 subscribers. Will they return now that they know he did not assault Naomi King? Leave a comment and let us know your thoughts on the situation.

