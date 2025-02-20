Fandom Pulse

LumberJackAhz
Feb 20, 2025

Don't care about him, don't know anything about him.

However we all need to agree that it is unacceptable to "Believe All Women" and use the same mentality the Leftărds use.

The Woman shouldn't be Charged with anything since the 1st Amendment means you can openly Lie, but we need to remember her as an Example to use when these people try it on anyone else.

Steven's avatar
Steven
Feb 21, 2025

You're defending her right to free speech, fair enough. But you don't think she should be prosecuted for defamation? Why not? Surely that would make an Example of her, which is want you want? Right?

You have the right to freedom of speech but you do not have right to be free from the consequences of your actions.

If someone wrongfully slandered you, I'm sure you would seek compensation of some kind. Or would you stick to your principles and defend their right to say anything they want without consequence? Even if they are the most untrue and hurtful things that completely ruin your life? Would you still defend them then?

