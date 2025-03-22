Fandom Pulse

Mallory
Mar 22, 2025

The great thing about books that are aimed toward men is that they end up appealing to wider audiences, including women (like me). But books aimed toward women never appeal to a wider (male) audience. And, as you accurately point out, women’s trends somehow end up disgusting and perverted. (Feminism ruins everything.)

And I’ve never liked women’s fiction/romance/porb EVER—and I know I’m not the only woman who feels the same way—so our side of the market gets left out by this woke, pervert garbage, too. Whatever happened to a great fantasy adventure story about characters that are actually admirable?!

NeverForget1776
Mar 22, 2025Edited

This is exactly how feminism works. Like a cancer it creeps in and slowly takes over until it has consumed the host and then moves on. Feminist women have already destroyed many male dominant popular IP's like Star Wars. IN the 80's * 90's teh feminist were demanding entrance to traditionally male only spaces ( sound familiar?) from gentlemen's clubs to men's gyms. It was OK for women to have female only versions o these but men could not be allowed the same; women demanded access and once they got it they began the process of changing everything to accommodate them. They did the same thing when they entered the workforce. And now today that men are trying to enter traditionally female only spaces their have a fit. I agree this trans thing is wrong but feminism laid the ground work to make it possible.

Their strategy is

1) Demand access

2) Upon gaining access change it all

3) Start targeting men (ie sexual harassment ) who aren't towing the feminist narrative

Is it a wonder men don't want to work with women today? And since HR is overwhelming female run, know that HR is NOT their to help you at all! Company first, female employee next and then you come in last unless you're gay or an illegal.

