Much like video games have had their “uglification of women” arc, the comic industry has been doing much the same to its female characters in recent years. Absolute Batman, as a whole, has been a woke travesty for DC Comics, and making Harley Quinn look like a deranged lesbian seems to be a part of that trend.

While DC Comics has been promoting its Absolute universe line and ignoring identity politics, the writing has been on the wall since the beginning.

So far in Absolute Batman, there’s been subtle political jabs. The first and most poignant is the race swap of Barbara Gordon, turning her into a black woman despite Jim Gordon being white in the book. It’s a nonsensical move, and one that gets done increasingly in comic books to add fake “diversity” to storylines.

Toward the end of the first arc, it becomes pretty clear the villain is a stand-in for Donald Trump, as a character says, “He’s using us! Maybe so his cronies can profit, or get control…who knows?”

Across the Absolute line, it’s been similar.

Green Lantern also features a new black, female iteration of the character. This has been tried before in the extremely DEI-infused Green Lantern: Far Sector, but it seems they wanted to go there again.

In Absolute Flash, the character The Golden Glider has received the same treatment as a black woman with a redesign.

It’s been famous this last week how Daniel Warren Johnson took Absolute Batman and turned it into a political screed against Donald Trump, caricturizing MAGA supporters as “white supremacists” for Batman to maim and kill in one of the most bizarre violent fantasies we’ve ever seen.

While the left gaslit about it, doing their typical “oh, you IDENTIFY as Nazis?” to try to make fans who were offended by it seem ridiculous, Johnson gave an interview explicitly saying his intent was to put this propaganda into the book.

He said, “Then I watched the election and everything changed and I just was very-. Look, I don’t hide the way I feel about-. I don’t think I hide the way I feel about the world. I think it’s pretty clear like where my feelings are and how I feel about the current state of American politics. But all that to say, I watched the election and I couldn’t sleep at night. And I was just feeling really scared and really worried for this country that I love. And sometimes when I wake up in the morning especially after a night of restless sleep or of not good sleep I will kind of awaken in a daze and … I’ve got some amazing story ideas come to me in those moments.”

“This is after the election, I was just kind of churning my mind and my heart in a bad way,” he continued. “I felt very powerless and in a way that I haven’t really felt before and I just got this image of a white supremacist going up for the salute and having their arm get broken by Batman. It was just an image that showed up in my head. And I shot up and I was like, ‘That’s it. That is the story.’ I don’t know what the story is, but that is the main focal image point of the issue that makes this work.”

“I know the image at this time as things are happening in the world right after this election that’s all I need to know that the story needs to get made. It felt like an image that almost provided for me at least this relief this catharsis. Not a celebration of violence, but just an acknowledgement that something’s wrong and there’s a cause and effect to things that happen in our world and Batman is very much an effect in response to gears turning in one way or another when it comes to culture or society or whatever.”

The main storyline in Absolute Batman is no better. Issue #13 has outright pornography in it with a lot of shots of Bruce Wayne naked. While we don’t see the Bat-wang except for shadows, which DC Comics already infamously put into a comic a few years back for shock value, it’s pretty over the top.

There are three full pages of it out of a twenty-page story, just to illustrate how far they went with it. One might also note that Selina Kyle, Catwoman, is also black.

But what has people talking about this issue is what they’ve done to Harley Quinn, originaly a children’s character from the animated series in the 90s, the foil to the Joker became extremely popular. In the DC Universe, even though she existed to be devoted to the Joker with a cartoonish love, they turned her into a lesbian. Now, it looks like they’ve done the same here, except they’ve also uglified the character to really make her look like a lesbian.

Author John A. Douglas of The Black Crown mocked the image, saying, “Absolute Harley Quinn is just Jack from Mass Effect in clown-face. Prove me wrong.”

Several other comic fans reacted with their disdain.

It seems a pattern for comics to move in this direction as the anti-white male and pro-LGBTQ agenda moves along to try to normalize these looks in culture all the time.

Are you still reading the Absolute DC Universe?

I’m putting out a trilogy of some of the best science fiction in years, bringing back the sense of wonder and exploration to the genre. The crowdfund is open now, and if you miss what sci-fi used to be, this is the series for you. Back it today.

NEXT: How The Comic Book Industry Fakes Success Through Controlled Media