User's avatar
James Mecham's avatar
James Mecham
Nov 4

That's all the Left knows: to destroy, make ugly and vulgar. Bereft of God they lack morality and any understanding of beauty.

AJ's avatar
AJ
Nov 4

Is anyone surprised? It's the next logical progression for a "liberated woman":

1) Rob her of her tragic backstory by "freeing" her from the Joker's manipulation,

2) make her strong and independent but with no other new traits to help redefine her,

3) make her a lesbian,

4) and now make her ugly so her visual design repels "the male gaze".

Next up, 5) turns out she's trans (doesn't matter which direction)

