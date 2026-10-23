Carl Sama, the operator of the Project Reclaimer server featured in my previous article, provided responses regarding the server’s origins, its operation following the posts, and his assessment of the surrounding discussion.

Sam: How did the Project Reclaimer server you’re involved with start, and what does a typical community game night look like?

Carl: It was a community game night for my fans, we all decided to check out the new Halo 3 mod so we started our own server. A typical game night is cheap multiplayer games on Steam, everyone’s having a few drinks and bantering either with each other or the randoms in the lobbies we join.

Sam: How is moderation handled day-to-day on the server (kicks, bans, name issues)? Has anything changed since the screenshots started circulating?

Carl: I’ve only had to ban like 2 people for hacking. There’s a vote kick system in Project Reclaimer that any player can start, which does 10min temp kicks. The server pretty much runs itself. When someone does show up to try and police/shame us, the entire lobby laughs at them and kicks them.



A lot changed after that screenshot. First off, the server wasn’t even up for more than 5 hours before I found that Twitter post complaining about it. Ever since then the server has been full all day every day (excluding morning hours), some days it takes like 20 mins for a slot to open up. Which is why the server is still up, it was just going to be a 1 day thing but we left it up just to spite that guy, then the tweets blew up and now it’s the most popular server in the game/mod. That weekend Project Reclaimer hit its all-time high player count, and I think it’s because of that screenshot. They also released an update the next day that enabled a word filter by default.

Sam: What was the actual atmosphere like in the lobbies that got screenshotted versus how it was portrayed online?

Carl: The atmosphere ranges. It’s always racist for sure. Not everyone in the lobby is actually racist however I would say most are, those that aren’t just appreciate being able to say anything they want and like “edgy humor”. People say it’s like the old days of online multiplayer before everyone was afraid of getting banned, and it is for the most part like that, but there’s also some really deep political/philosophical/religious discussions that happen from time to time between the slurs and the music people play which I don’t remember happening much back then.



Shockingly good sportsmanship at the end of matches with a lot of GGs.

Sam: When the @germoses post and Reddit threads started gaining traction, what was the immediate response inside your community?

Carl: Contempt and spite at first, then disbelief that our little game night caused such a fuss.

Sam: Your Community Post on YouTube mentions Reddit melting down, threats, larger YouTubers covering it, and spam in Kick chat. How much of that did you see firsthand, and what was your response?

Carl: All of it. We laughed. We made memes about it. We called them faggots.

Sam: Has the extra attention brought in new players, driven people away, or mostly stayed the same?

Carl: Yes, nearly everyone in the lobby since says they are from Twitter. Nobody has left.

Sam: Do you see this as mainly a fun technical project, or does it feel like part of a larger shift in how Halo fans are organizing?

Carl: Yes, it’s a shift. This is what remakes/remasters should be. The same game, just more guns, more players, more options. These games were already good. Just expand on what made them good. Most of the time it’s just a fresh coat of paint or a total gutting. Halo is a social game. 343 did everything they could to destroy that core social aspect. I’m not the devs of the mod, so I don’t know what they are thinking, but it seems like they get that.

Sam: The “Total Samaryan Victory” post frames the attention as something to be proud of. How do you want people to understand that reaction?

Carl: Samaryans stay winning. We crush coal into gems with our bare hands and libtards hide their women (the real women) from us.

Sam: Has covering this on the channel changed how you approach the server or community nights?

Carl: No.

Carl maintains a presence on YouTube under the name Dead Internet Despot, on Kick under the name Carl_Sama, and on X under the handle @ShvartzCarl.