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ReaderX
3h

Yes, audiences CAN judge a movie they haven't seen. What does he think trailers and press tours are for? Creating hype is nothing more then trying to elicit positive judgement from the audience. Consequently, if the voices you let promote your movie dont resonate, you must accept negative judgement as well. And in the age of pattern recognition the trust required for spending my money on a ticket on good faith alone is long gone.

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