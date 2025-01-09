Dungeons & Dragons has a massive problem with woke activists working on their current iteration of the game and tie-in supplement. After The Lazy DM’s Forge of Foes by Sky Flourish was exposed for its rant on “anti-colonialism,” it is now shown to be even worse, painting goblins as “men’s rights activists.”

It’s been a rough year for D&D players watching their beloved roleplaying game of questing fighting monsters turned into a political cudgel and social conditioning tool by the Hasbro corporation.

The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously has incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

The 2024 Monster’s Manual gender swaps traditionally female creatures like Dryads and Hags and makes the succubus and incubus into a transgender allegory.

A licensed supplement went viral called Forge of Foes in “The Lazy DM’s” series from Sky Flourish which had a whole page of an anti-white rant about colonialism to destroy players’ immersion in the game.

The supplement urges players to make villainy a choice and not a trait, urging players to not say “Gnolls are attacking” but “Gnoll bandits are attacking” to avoid “racism” against monsters.

However, another example from the book is going viral as it gets worse in the pages that the woke activists wrote into this supplement.

X user @Gingerblast posted an excerpt that shows a very cringe-worthy example about Goblins, “One of the most standard adventure hooks in fantasy games goes something like this. ‘Goblins are attacking the village! The Characters need to help!’ It’s a straightforward setup. It’s fun. But as written, it embraces the explicit idea that goblins are attacking the village simply because that’s what goblins do. So when the hook comes to mind or appears in a published adventure, put yourself in the frame of mind that attacking villages isn’t what goblins do across the board—then figure out what kinds of goblins might engage in that sort of behavior.”

“For example: Goblin cultists are attacking the village. Or goblin bandits are attacking the village. Goblin refugees are attacking the village. Goblin men’s-rights-activists are attacking the village. Any of these alternative scenarios set up the same basic adventure—but these other scenarios goblins aren’t the noun. They aren’t the agents of conflict simply because they exist to create conflict. Rather, they’re the adjective giving more context to who the agents of conflict are, letting you explore the story of why they’ve embraced conflicts as a choice.”

It's not only absurd as a premise in this book because goblins are evil infernal beings that are, by nature, creating conflict, but using men’s rights activists as an example is laughable because it’s such a political modern trope it ruins the fantasy storytelling.

As the woke continues to destroy the Dungeons & Dragons brand, one wonders how many people will keep playing these game iterations.

What do you think of the Forge of Foes Dungeons & Dragons supplement using men’s rights activists as an example of evil? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Texas Game Store Bans Prominent Conservative Battletech Player For "Homophobia" And "Transphobia"