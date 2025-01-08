The 2025 Monster Manual is the final book for the trilogy of core books new Dungeons & Dragons editions, and Wizards of the Coast has already revealed gender swapping of traditional monsters like Dryads and Hags as well as transgender succubus and incubus monsters in a new promotional video.

With the new edition of the fantasy roleplaying game, Wizards of the Coast has already courted controversy with their changes to the game by adding a diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda on top of their core rulebooks. D&D players, as a result, have been watching their beloved roleplaying game of questing and fighting monsters turned into a political cudgel and social conditioning tool by the Hasbro corporation.

Before the new Monster Manual began being promoted, The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously has incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

Dungeons & Dragons came under further scrutiny after it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation

This prompted Elon Musk to beg the question as to how much Hasbro costs for him to buy the parent company of Wizards of the Coast and save Dungeons & Dragons from all of these woke controversies.

Now, the final core book in the trilogy of new Dungeons & Dragons supplements is being released and it’s showing signs of being infected by the same agenda as the last two books in the promotional interview on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel.

Wizards of the Coast developers Jeremy Crawford and F. Wesley Schneider gave an interview with Todd Kendrick detailing the final core rulebook of the new edition of D&D, The 2025 Monster Manual.

In the introduction to the video, Kendrick says, “Tell me what’s new in the new monster manual,” to which Crawford admits, “Everything,” which is not what long-time Dungeons and Dragons players want to hear, but it gets far worse as the video goes on.

Once it gets to the forty-seven-minute mark, the designers start to reveal changes to the monsters in the game. “You can see some monsters are very similar to what you saw in 2014, and in others, it’s been ‘reimagined’ in a variety of ways,” Kendrick said.

“In many cases, when we redesigned a monster, wanted to bring out the monster’s story and personality better,” they continued. Then, the gender agenda crops up as they say, “Also people are going to see I the art male or female versions of a creature that they’ve never seen before,” he continued.

“For instance, in the Dryad painting, you now see a male dryad and a female dryad,” the developer spoke on changing Dryads which in Greek mythology always took the form of a young woman.

“Hags now can be aunties or uncles, grannies or grampies,” Kendrick followed up, of which the creature has always been traditionally a wizened old woman or fairy with the appearance of an old woman.

Then, he gets into a transgender agenda with changes to succubus, a traditionally female creature, and incubus, a traditionally male creature, which now are two sides of a same creature which can swap gender at will.

Kendrick said, “We’ve also reimagined the succubus and the incubus. Rather than having succubus and incubus indicating the gender of one monster, we’ve now turned them into two monsters. Either of those monsters can appear as male or female.”

He then got into the transgender agenda with the new changes, “The succubus is the sort of one you meet in the material plane and the incubus is the one who haunts your dreams, and the succubus can turn into an incubus, and an incubus can turn into a succubus. “

“The succubus and the incubus are one of just many examples,” he concludes, implying there are more changes to monsters that will add gender ideology into the mix for the 2025 Monster Manual.

With this video, D&D fans are already dreading the release. X User and player Kevin Lamb sarcastically said, “Great news everyone! The 2025 Monster Manual has male Dryads and Succubi are now genderless.”

To which influencer Melonie Mac quote tweeted, “Dungeons and Dragons: Aids.”

With so much controversy already surrounding this edition, one wonders what Wizards of the Coast could possibly be thinking in making these changes, as it’s only bound to turn off more players from their new products, but they continue down a path that dishonors the game Gary Gygax and his friends created.

What do you think of the Dungeons & Dragons 2025 Monster Manual changes? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Texas Game Store Bans Prominent Conservative Battletech Player For "Homophobia" And "Transphobia"