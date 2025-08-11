Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 11

She's repeating what (((they've))) told her. This is how almost-sane actors and actresses deal with Luciferian influence: they adopt it, run with it, repeat it. Note: this is the fastest way to "become something" in H-wood.

Refusal is grounds for the termination of a career. When I refused to engage in fellatio as a young boy to a big-name Jewish producer - and offer my rectum for his satisfaction (no, I'm not kidding) - my just-starting career ended within the week.

Good for me.

Not so good for Drew.

NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 11

what being on steven speilberg's lap as a child does to someone.

