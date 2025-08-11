Actress Drew Barrymore known for hosting her own show as well as starring in a number of Hollywood movies such as Charlie’s Angels and Never Been Kissed, claimed that the truth does not exist.

During an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random Podcast, Barrymore stated, “I don’t think there is anything that exists of the truth. It’s your truth.”

Maher immediately pushed back saying, “There is also in life the truth. We may not always be able to discern it, but there is the truth.”

Barrymore added, “Well, that’s at the biggest risk right now.”

Maher countered, “Well, it’s very hard to be the one on either side to ever proclaim you know what it is. That is a dangerous thing to do. We always need to hear-. Because we don’t know. We’re not God. … But it does exist, the truth. Not everything is just your truth. I mean your truth has become sort of like code word for just whatever I feel like. Whatever I feel like believing. Well, that’s not really the same thing as your truth. You feel this way. Feeling is not enough, for me. Again, that’s such a male patriarchal point of view. Facts, things-.”

Barrymore then said, “That is such a taboo subject, the truth. … As soon as I said it, I was like, ‘The truth that there is no truth.’ I’m like, 'That doesn’t work. You can’t say things like that.’ But I was putting on you that you speak your truth. And you have a lot of bravado about what you think is the truth or not. But it’s just so refreshing like you were doing this before it was so dangerous.”

Maher interjected, “Still dangerous.” Barrymore continued, “And it is just way too dangerous now, but you are still doing it.”

The truth most definitely exists. Fr. Vincent Serpa provides a succinct definition, “the most basic definition of truth would be: the conformity of the intellect with what the thing perceived actually is. This would be objective truth.”

“In our culture many want to make such truth relative. ‘You have your truth and I have mine.’ Such is not truth,” he asserts. “If one’s perception of something does not conform to what it actually is, then one is in error—no matter how convinced one is and certainly no matter how one feels about it. People who are colorblind are not seeing all the true colors before them. Their perceptions are distorted, even though they are not aware of it.”

“When I make a statement about something that does indeed actually exist, then such a statement could be called a truth. Any statement that would contradict that statement would then be an untruth. If such an untrue statement is deliberately made in order to deceive, then that statement is called a lie. This is pretty basic stuff,” he explains. “Unfortunately, there is so much dishonesty in our society about the very nature of truth that many are confused. Since God is the source of all that is and knows his creation perfectly, he is the fullness of all truth.”

What do you make of Barrymore’s comments?

