Jim Butcher is one of the most beloved speculative fiction writers in America with his Dresden Files series being one of the most popular in the genre, but in a recent interview, the author revealed he’s been struggling hard with mental health issues over the years and once attempted suicide.

Dresden Files has more than 17 books to the series, has already had a short-lived TV series and a beautiful tabletop roleplaying game based on the novels. Jim Butcher has sold over 14 million copies of his novels, but the pressures on the world on men, especially in the arts, can wear on someone over time.

He sat down for a six-hour interview with the New York Times, which mostly summarized the problems with mental health Butcher has faced over the years. While he’s well-known for being one of the nicest guys in fiction to his fanbase and truly seems to care about the people following him, it doesn’t mean that life hasn’t been hard on him along the way.

The NYT outlined the history of the Dresden Files coming about, beginning with an unfinished novel he turned in for a creative writing course when he was twenty-five years old, to where he outlined a 20-book series from it. The occult detective from the stories became a massive hit and built a career most other authors would die for.

Unfortunately, Jim Butcher nearly did die for all of the fame.

Changes started with him personally and with the series in 2010 when he penned a book having his main character shot in the chest and falling over a boat into icy waters, nihilistically bringing the character to his end. “I had just gotten to a point where I just didn’t see any hope for the future,” Butcher said. “Bear in mind, this is when ‘The Dresden Files’ was exploding.”

It turned out Butcher himself was struggling with depression, and this act within fiction may have been a sign things were going wrong, as it was in many ways an act of self-sabotage to his beloved series and adding a nihilistic component to the heroic character where nothing matters, everything just ends in pain is definitely a sign there’s something wrong.

With deadlines looming, the New York Times reports Butcher was feeling depressed and hopeless himself, and took two bottles of pills and tried to end his life. The move could have killed him, but he fortunately only felt sick for thirty-six hours before surviving.

“I am really lucky to be here,” he told the Times.

Butcher was struggling in his personal life with divorce and the pressures of fame. Eventually, he did come to the realization he needed to live for his two sons, thankfully. The prospect of having two boys without a father in the modern world is a horrifying one, as fathers are needed now to guide men more than ever, especially as Butcher’s story is becoming increasingly common.

Part of what saved Butcher was a connection with other men, something again that’s been discouraged in the modern world and has become increasingly difficult with online life and devices. A fan reached out to him, stating that he had been struggling with suicidal thoughts but that The Dresden Files kept him balanced and brought him back from the edge. Butcher, in typical kind fashion from the author, struck up a friendship with the fan.

“I’ve talked to other young men who’ve had the same issues,” Butcher said. “I say, ‘You’re feeling overwhelmed. You need to make your world a bit smaller for a while. Set out some reasonable goals for yourself, get up in the morning, get the bed made, get the kitchen cleaned up, make sure your house looks nice.’”

The story is a harrowing one, and while Butcher is right in taking one day at a time, setting reasonable goals and working are important to help give one a sense of purpose, a real problem in the world has been the turning away from real purpose given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ.

To find true peace and purpose, one has to follow truth first, and Jesus Christ set out the commandment to follow Him and go out and make disciples of all nations. As the world increasingly tells people to focus on the material, on trifling things, those things rarely bring us any sense of true joy or meaning, and they fade quickly. As America has become more secularized, these problems have become more regular.

Pope Leo XIV said in one of his first tweets, “Peace cannot be built apart from #Truth, which we Christians believe is not the affirmation of abstract principles but an encounter with Christ. Truth enables us to confront the challenges of migration, the ethical use of artificial intelligence, and the protection of the Earth.”

The only permanent solution is one of faith and accepting God’s grace through the sacrifice made in Christ. If you struggle with mental health issues, please reach out to a Church to help guide your way.

