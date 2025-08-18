John Dombrow, a former Senior Narrative Designer at BioWare who worked on Dragon Age: Veilguard and a former Senior Writer on Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei, has found a new job at Bethesda as a Senior Quest Designer.

Dombrow recently updated his LinkedIn profile revealing he joined Bethesda Game Studios as a Senior Quest Designer sometime earlier this month. The move comes after he worked on Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei from August 2023 to July 2025 and BioWare’s Dragon Age: Veilguard from January 2019 to August 2023.

Dombrow had been at BioWare for a total of 8 and a half years working on Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Anthem.

It is unclear what he will be working on at Bethesda. The company is currently developing a new The Elder Scrolls Online game, a new Fallout, and adding new content to its 2023 release Starfield.

Of note, Jez Corden of Windows Central claimed in the middle of July that Bethesda is developing multiple Fallout games and Fallout 5 had been greenlit. Additionally, he claimed that Starfield will be receiving more DLC.

