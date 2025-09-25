Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
Sep 25

Any movie that has Tom Cruise killed again and again is worth watching.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 25

Was the first one any good? I don't normally watch H-wood movies.

Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture