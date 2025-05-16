Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
May 16, 2025

Now that's a welcome surprise. I wonder what did it - the Denuvo DRM or the Day-1 DLC. Could also be the high price for a short single player campaign and multiplayer nobody cares about. I recently tried Eternal and it's a step back from Doom 2016. I can imagine Dark Ages following this pattern.

Aidan Scott
May 16, 2025Edited

The previous entry, Doom Eternal, made the game much harder than it needed to be. Part of the fun of the original doom games and Doom 2016 was being able to carve a path of unmitigated death and dismemberment wherever you went in quick succession. Doom Eternal made it painstakingly difficult to achieve the same results and you couldn't get through an average encounter without dying multiple times, even on easier difficulties. While I enjoy harder games (like SoulsBorne), this franchise wasn't designed to be difficult.

As much as people praised Doom Eternal, it took the franchise in a far less enjoyable direction, and I think that's part of why we're seeing these results.

