The Sun reported this weekend that the Doctor Who Christmas Special is in danger of being scrapped or pushed to Easter 2027 because the BBC cannot find a new lead actor. Radio Times followed up. Bleeding Cool published a lengthy opinion piece today calling on the BBC to say something. The story has broken into the mainstream entertainment press.

Two weeks ago, a source approached us and indicated that original plans for the Christmas Special had collapsed because both Billie Piper and David Tennant were unavailable, forcing Russell T. Davies to scrap a completed script and rebuild the special around a recast Doctor. The Sun’s report that the BBC cannot find a new Doctor to anchor the special confirms that trajectory. The script has been written and rewritten. The production has no lead. The Christmas 2026 window is now in genuine doubt.

Bleeding Cool published a piece this morning noting that the BBC, Bad Wolf, BBC Studios, and Davies have created a media vacuum so large that it was only a matter of time before it drew in rumors and speculation, while acknowledging that the steaming pile of conjecture has now gained mainstream traction via Radio Times.

The vacuum is not accidental. The BBC has nothing to announce because the production has nothing locked down.

Composer Murray Gold, speaking on the Half the Picture podcast, confirmed that Davies has written multiple versions of the Christmas Special script “depending on certain outcomes,” adding: “I’m not sure I’m even supposed to know that.” Multiple scripts for a Christmas special airing seven months from now means the production does not know who is in the lead role. That is not a controlled spoiler-prevention strategy. It is a franchise operating without a plan.

BBC Studios CEO Zai Bennett, asked in February whether the corporation would cover the funding gap after the Disney deal ended, gave a non-answer: “We’re a big important part of Doctor Who and are all motivated to make sure Doctor Who has a long and flourishing life. We’ve got the Christmas special coming. After that, it’s time for us all to work on it.” That statement describes a Christmas special as the only confirmed future the show has, and even that is now in question.

The Disney deal collapsed after two seasons because the streaming numbers did not justify the cost. Season 15 of Doctor Who averaged 3.8 million viewers on 28-day Barb figures, down one million from the prior Gatwa season, and below Jodie Whittaker’s final season in 2021. The show that Disney was supposed to take global drew fewer viewers under its Disney partnership than it had in the era many fans considered a creative low point.

Ncuti Gatwa hosted SNL UK two weeks ago and opened his monologue by joking that about twelve people watched him in Doctor Who. He then said he does not understand his own regeneration into Billie Piper. Gatwa has said almost nothing publicly about his tenure since leaving the role, and the one time he addressed the audience response, he did it as a punchline.

The AMC Global Media deal announced last month gives the US streaming rights for the 2005-2022 revival back to a traditional cable network. Thirteen seasons and 176 episodes, Eccleston through Whittaker, now streaming on AMC. The framing in the announcement was routine licensing. The subtext is that Disney exited and AMC filled the gap for the pre-Gatwa library.

Rumors in the industry suggest the AMC deal could extend to new content if the BBC finds a workable production model. A reboot rather than a continuation is being discussed. Whether Davies would remain as showrunner for a fundamentally restructured version of the show, or whether the BBC would use the current chaos as a transition point to new creative leadership, is unknown. Nothing has been confirmed. But the BBC’s silence on everything beyond the Christmas special, combined with Murray Gold’s admission that multiple scripts exist and the Sun’s report that no new Doctor has been cast, paints a picture of a franchise in genuine structural uncertainty rather than routine between-season planning.

Doctor Who turns 63 this November. The BBC has aired a Christmas special in twenty of the last twenty-one years. If the 2026 special slides to Easter, it will be the first time the BBC has missed the Christmas slot since 2009, the year of David Tennant’s regeneration.

The franchise is in a worse position now than it was when it went off air in 1989. At least then, the audience knew it was over.

Does Doctor Who need a full reboot with new creative leadership, or can RTD salvage the current version of the show? Let us know in the comments.

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