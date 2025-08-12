Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Aug 12

"He would be happier with us invisible and gone, defunded, completely invisible"

Yes. Yes, this is indeed what would make us all happier.

Reply
Share
1 reply
SK's avatar
SK
Aug 12

As a member of the "gay community" (I don't act on it), I am fine with standing in the breach to protect society from what comes after gay marriage. It has been horrifying beyond anything I ever imagined. I'd be happy to return to a more sensible time where marriage is between one man and one woman. States could forge civil unions if they wanted to; they don't need to be called "marriages." Trendy straights could get unioned to their partners to show their semantic sympathies if they wished.

Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture