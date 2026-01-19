Peter Hoar, one of the directors on Russell T. Davies’ Doctor Who series addressed the show getting dumped by The Walt Disney Company following its terrible viewership ratings, where it never even appeared on the Nielsen charts.

In an interview with Deadline, Hoar said, “I don’t think anybody would doubt the skills at the front line of that show but something went wrong.”

As for what went wrong, he said, “I think there were lots of areas you could point fingers at but ultimately it wasn’t a better show with more money.”

“And that’s a good thing, because we haven’t got the money anymore, nobody has,” he concluded.

The BBC announced that its partnership with Disney ended back in October. In a press release, the company stated, “With Disney+ confirming they will not be partnering on the next season of the sci-fi show, the BBC remain fully committed to the show and will announce plans for the next series in due course to ensure the Doctor’s adventures continue.”

The BBC’s Director of Drama Lindsay Salt added, “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea. The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026.”

“We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC,” she concluded.

The BBC has not provided any other details on what it has planned for a new Doctor Who series or who will be on board. They should avoid individuals like Davies and Hoar given these individuals have made it clear their intention with the various shows they’ve worked on is to promote disordered lifestyles and to erode the morals of the public.

Hoar made this abundantly clear when he bragged about how he tricked viewers into watching sodomy in HBO’s The Last of Us. He told Inverse, “Sometimes you have to sort of trick the rest of the world into watching these things before they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it was two guys. I just realized.’ I think then they might understand that it’s all real. It’s just the same love.”

It is not the same love and it’s nowhere near close to the same love. Pope John Paull II and The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published Considerations Regarding Proposals to Give Legal Recognitions to Unions Between Homosexual Persons.

The letter states:

The Church’s teaching on marriage and on the complementarity of the sexes reiterates a truth that is evident to right reason and recognized as such by all the major cultures of the world. Marriage is not just any relationship between human beings. It was established by the Creator with its own nature, essential properties and purpose. No ideology can erase from the human spirit the certainty that marriage exists solely between a man and a woman, who by mutual personal gift, proper and exclusive to themselves, tend toward the communion of their persons. In this way, they mutually perfect each other, in order to cooperate with God in the procreation and upbringing of new human lives.

After providing ample evidence to this point, the letter says, “There are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family. Marriage is holy, while homosexual acts go against the natural moral law. Homosexual acts ‘close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.’”

In conclusion the letter declares, “The common good requires that laws recognize, promote and protect marriage as the basis of the family, the primary unit of society. Legal recognition of homosexual unions or placing them on the same level as marriage would mean not only the approval of deviant behaviour, with the consequence of making it a model in present-day society, but would also obscure basic values which belong to the common inheritance of humanity.”

