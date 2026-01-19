Star Trek: Starfleet Academy showrunner Noga Landau revealed that her plan to please old Star Trek fans while bringing in a new younger audience is to simply include a bunch of Easter eggs.

In an interview with Trek Movie, Landau was asked, “How do you calibrate doing a new show and trying to bring in this new, younger audience—it’s a different vibe, but obviously you’re still trying to retain old fans like me. How do you find that balance of making sure that you can hold on to everybody?”

She replied, “I think for us, it starts in our writers room. There’s a lot of people who’ve loved Trek their whole lives. And then there’s people who really have come to Trek only recently. And they’re very valuable perspectives to make sure that everything is making sense to them, and everything’s making sense to the Trekkies. And it all balances out.”

She then finally got to a specific example of what they are doing in the writers room, “But I think, in the show itself, there’s so many Easter eggs to Trek. One of the ones that really stands out to the fans is Harry Kim being an admiral on the Wall of Heroes. Our atrium is named Sato Atrium. We have Uhura Pavilion. We have so many honors to the people who came before us. And episode 5 is essentially a love letter to Deep Space Nine.”

Alex Kurtzman, who has produced all of the woke Star Trek shows over the last decade and is actually showrunning Starfleet Academy with Landau, also added his thoughts, “Well, that’s the point, right? The idea is that if you don’t know Deep Space Nine and you’ve never seen it, it’s a wonderful introduction. If you do know Deep Space Nine, it’s really meaningful. And that was the goal.”

He then explained the point of attracting new generations of viewers, “If we don’t make shows for a new generation, and then the new generation after that, Trek is going to die, right? Our goal is to keep it alive.”

“So as much as people may complain that it doesn’t feel like old Trek: If you want old Trek, watch it. It’s there for you forever. But we are doing so much to honor canon and to honor old Trek in the way we are approaching it now,” he concluded.

Kurtzman’s advice should be treated as a challenge. Viewers should tune out of his new Star Trek shows and return to watching the older shows that even in the worst episodes are still searching for truth while in Kurtzman’s shows they’ve abandoned the search for truth and have been turned into political lectures and in many cases attempt to stymie the search for truth.

In fact, Kurtzman’s advice can be seen as something akin to how St. Basil instructed his students back in the 4th century in his “Address to Young Men on the Right Use of Greek Literature.” He said:

When they recount the words and deeds of good men, you should both love and imitate them, earnestly emulating such conduct. But when they portray base conduct, you must flee from them and stop up your ears, as Odysseus is said to have fled past the song of the sirens, for familiarity with evil writings paves the way for evil deeds. Therefore the soul must be guarded with great care, lest through our love for letters it receive some contamination unawares, as men drink in poison with honey.

Much of the new series that claim to be attracting new generations are in reality attempting to indoctrinate viewers into disordered woke lifestyles whether that be feminism, gender ideology, critical race theory, anti-market economics, environmentalism, queer theory, body positivity, or anti-Christian. Thus they should be rejected.

Instead viewers can find the words and deed of good men in the older Star Trek episodes such as The Next Generation’s “The Inner Light” where Captain Jean-Luc Picard is struck by nucleonic beam that immerses him in the life of Kamin from the planet Kataan. The episode shows the value of a simple life and more importantly the importance of family especially in contrast to Picard’s own life where he prioritizes his career. It depicts family not as a distraction from greatness but as its own profound achievement.

