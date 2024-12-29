Disney+ is releasing a new Spider-Man cartoon titled Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29th. The first trailer dropped from Marvel Entertainment, and it shows a completely race-swapped supporting cast, including Harry and Norman Osborn as black men.

After fans mostly praised X-Men ’97 despite its woke activism from showrunner Beau DeMayo, Disney+ was ready to follow up with Marvel’s flagship character, Spider-Man for a new cartoon with a classic animated feel. However, it appears as if they put diversity, equity, and inclusion into overdrive with the launch of the recent trailer.

The trailer opens with a remix of the original Spider-Man cartoon’s theme song put to a hip hop beat to try to capture that urban demographic they so crave at Disney.

Peter is shown as Spider-Man in a homemade costume that looks a lot like the Scarlet Spider before he teams with Norman Osborn to create a new costume with an updated look and technology.

Through the trailer, however, the diversity components appear to be over the top. None of Peter Parker’s typical supporting cast, at least in familiar iterations from the comic, appear to be present.

Peter is shown at school with a gaggle of minority women. Though the trailer does not elaborate who they are, it’s easy to speculate that at least one of these will be a race swapped version of Mary Jane Watson or Gwen Stacy.

Peter’s teacher is also a black man. For blacks being 13% of the population, they’re nearly 90% of Spider-Man’s supporting cast in the trailer.

At the end, Norman Osborn is shown to be a black man, who’s guiding Peter down a bad path to work for him in some capacity with a new Spider-Man suit. This is where the trailer ends but it’s not the strangest part.

During the trailer, Peter meets up with Harry Osborn, who not only is shown as black, but he also has very effeminate features with long hair in a bun, earrings, and pouty lips to give a viewer an implication that he might be transgender or homosexual.

As fans appreciated that X-Men ’97 didn’t change their characters too much in their appearances through the show, this seems like a ridiculous move for Disney and Marvel Entertainment to make in the current environment.

Despite fans mostly liking X-Men ’97, it still suffered low ratings due to its wokeness. Showrunner Beau DeMayo faced accusations of sexual misconduct, the opening episode had a theme of anti-MAGA, and Morph was shown to have homoerotic feelings for Wolverine on multiple occasions.

Current Hollywood can’t help themselves in twisting these properties into DEI iterations, as it appears they’ve lost the ability to be creative whatsoever.

What do you think of the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer? Leave a comment and let us know.

