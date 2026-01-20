Disney Star Wars shill and the co-host of the That’s Just Crait podcast Jacob Suggs repeated the tired and utterly false narrative on why The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm scrapped The Acolyte.

On X, Suggs posted, “Still can’t believe that they pandered to the worst, loudest people online and scrapped the rest of what was planned The Acolyte.”

“Deeply upsetting that this series never had a chance to continue and grow beyond a first season. Super frustrating,” he concluded.



The idea that individuals complaining about how bad the show was influenced whether or not Lucasfilm scrapped the show is just laughable. Not to mention it is in direct contrast to what Disney executives said. Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman told Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Similarly, showrunner Leslye Headland indicated that the show’s viewership was not where it needed to be. She told TheWrap, “I was not surprised by [the cancellation]. I think I was surprised at the swiftness of it and the publicness of it.”

“I was surprised by how it was handled,” she said. “But once I was getting particular phone calls about the reaction and the criticism and the viewership, I felt like ‘OK, the writing’s on the wall for sure.’”

To Bergman and Headland’s point about the show’s viewership, the show had one of the worst viewership numbers of any Star Wars premiere on Disney+. Disney revealed the show garnered 11.1 million views in its first 5 days, but that’s 21% less than Ahsoka, which did 14 million after its first five days.

The Nielsen data eventually backed this up as the show only premiered with 488 million minutes viewed. This only beat out The Book of Boba Fett (389 million minutes) and Skeleton Crew (382 million minutes). However, The Book of Boba Fett was a single episode premiere whereas The Acolyte had a two-episode premiere and thus it could rack up more total watch time.

To put that into perspective The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere racked up 823 million minutes and it only debuted with a single episode. Ahsoka had a two-episode debut and it did 829 million minutes.

The numbers also did not get any better for The Acolyte. The week the finale debuted on Disney+ the entire show only managed to bring in 335 million minutes and it placed 10th on Nielsen’s Streaming Originals chart. This was the lowest Nielsen-recorded viewership for a finale.

On top of this, the company reportedly spent a small fortune on the show. Forbes’ Caroline Reid shared in September 2025 that just the cost for the show’s production cost $230.8 million or $46.2 million per hour albeit she noted the company got a $43.8 million credit from the United Kingdom bringing the net spend down to $187 million. That’s around $28 to $32 million per episode.

For perspective, The CW’s Arrowverse shows generally spent $2-3 million per episode and those shows did anywhere from 3 million to 6 million views at their peaks.

The numbers paint a clear picture that no amount of spin can obscure: The Acolyte didn’t fail because Disney “pandered” to online critics or surrendered to the “worst, loudest people.” It failed because it didn’t deliver the sustained audience engagement or return on investment required to justify its quarter-billion-dollar price tag.

When a show with a two-episode premiere barely cracks 488 million Nielsen minutes and was outperformed by single-episode launches from older, cheaper entries, and then plummets to a franchise-low 335 million for its finale, the writing is on the wall long before any executive makes the call. Leslye Headland herself saw it coming once the viewership and reaction data rolled in, and Alan Bergman spelled it out without apology: the cost structure simply didn’t match the performance.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians pushes the same woke agenda that The Acolyte does and came out about 6 months before The Acolyte. The show crushed it on every metric that matter. Nielsen showed a stronger premiere (572 million minutes for two episodes) and better sustained performance, while Luminate pegged the first season at over 3 billion minutes watched in 2024. The show’s cost is also significantly lower at $12-15 million per episode. The end result it earned a season 3 renewal in March 2025.

