A new report claims that The Walt Disney Company forced Snow White actress Rachel Zegler to work with a social media guru after she trashed Donald Trump supporters following his election as the President of the United States.

According to Tatiana Siegel at Variety, Snow White producer Marc Platt convinced Zegler to work with “a social media guru paid for by Disney to vet any posts before the film’s March 21 bow.”

The hiring of this guru to manage Zegler’s social media came after Disney and Platt already had discussions with Zegler about her social media when she posted “and always remember, free palestine” as part of a promotional post to X following the release of the film’s first trailer at D23 back in August 2024.

A second meeting would take place after Zegler wished that “trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace.”

In another post, she wrote, “i will love through these fours years as best I can. f**k donald trump.”

Siegel’s report also put the blame on Disney by citing Exhibiter Relations analyst Jeff Bock who said, “They say all press is good press, but in ‘Snow White’s’ case, they were unabashedly wrong. Too much negative controversy surrounded this film for years, and it didn’t help that the reviews were subpar, likely rendering this latest live-action adventure to D+ for many potential ticket buyers.”

She also cited an anonymous “top agent” who informed her that Zegler trashing the original 1937 film was where it all went wrong for Disney, “The first time she shoots her mouth off, you nip it in the bud.”

However, this whole report assumes that The Walt Disney Company cares about the film’s box office performance and was obviously trying to limit damage to the film’s potential box office by controlling what Zegler can and cannot say on social media.

There is a bubbling theory that The Walt Disney Company and much of Hollywood does not care about how much money they lose at the box office because the point of the films they are making now is to act as propaganda to indoctrinate viewers into various woke ideologies and to destroy and erode civilization.”

This was most recently expressed by both Joshua Lisec and Jack Posobiec during Human Events Daily.

Lisec shared, “As long as we think that, ‘Well, if they just keep losing money eventually they’re going to stop doing,’ no, that is the entire project. That is the point. That is the purpose. It is an investment in propaganda.”

Posobiec added, “The propaganda is the point. Even if you haven’t seen the film, you’ve been infected. You and I have been infected by the propaganda of this film because the marketing is everywhere. Disney spends hundreds of millions of dollars on the marketing. And what else is not happening at the same time? Well, what is not happening at the same time is your kids … are subjugated to the propaganda of Disney where they are not given the true stories.”

It is not just propaganda. Posobiec went on to explain they are motivated by various vices, “It’s resentment. It’s petty envy. It’s rage all the way down. Everything else is just window dressing. … It’s not about equity. It’s not about social justice. The left does not care when you point out the double standards. They don’t care when you point out their hypocrisy because the left doesn’t even believe in leftism. They only exist to destroy civilization. The destruction is the point.”

To the point of that theory, The Walt Disney Company seemingly had no issue with Zegler trashing the original film back in 2022. And in fact, it appears that the movie did indeed trash the original film and push a message of destruction.

So that begs the question, why did Disney and Zegler decide to work with a so-called social media guru to manage her various accounts?

