Mar 30, 2025

“There is a bubbling theory that The Walt Disney Company and much of Hollywood does not care about how much money they lose at the box office”

Yes Disney has become a 177 Billion dollar company by not caring how much money they lose. Do you hear how stupid this sounds? Peoples brains have really leaked out of their ears writing stuff like this.

Apr 1, 2025

Too late. They can’t undo the damage that has been done.

