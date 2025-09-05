Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Sep 5Edited

I don't think the interaction went down as described and I expect the artist being canceled got harassed by their accuser. Even those time lapse animations can be AI generated.

Mean and nasty attitudes are quite effective at getting people, especially when they did nothing wrong, to get their guards up.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 5Edited

It'll stop when the single brain-cell leftists latch onto the next crusade so they have a common enemy.

Then suddenly, the left will be all for AI as if they were never against it.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture