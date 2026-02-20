Crunchyroll announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle will return to North American theaters this upcoming March.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first of three films that depict the final battle of the hugely popular anime and the manga series it is based off of.

The film follows Tanjiro Kamado, the Demon Slayer Corps, and its elite members the Hashira as they engage in the elite training program, Hashira Training, to prepare for the forthcoming battle against the demons.

However, their training is interrupted by the King of Demons Muzan Kibutsuji, who attacks the Ubuyashiki Mansion, the headquarters of the Demon Slayer Corps.

When Tanjiro and his allies arrive at the Mansion, Muzan sends them to the Infinity Castle, the demons’ stronghold and the final battle between the demons and the Demon Slayer Corps begins.

The film originally debuted in North American theaters on July 18, 2025. It grossed $134.5 million domestically in its initial run on top of another $644.4 million internationally for a global gross of $778.9 million.

It was the 18th highest grossing film domestically in 2025 and sold 11.8 million tickets. Globally it was the 7th highest grossing film of 2025 only being beat by Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Lilo & Stitch, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

With this new release on March 6, 2026, the film will be released on SCREENX, a multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view.

The film will be shown in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English. Tickets go on sale on today, February 20, 2026.

NEXT: 'Starfleet Academy' Actor Claims Show And Franchise Is A Vehicle For LGBTQ+ Propaganda