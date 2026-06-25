DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation announced today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that Absolute Batman is being adapted as an adult animated series. Scott Snyder will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Nick Dragotta, the comic’s artist, will produce. No network or streaming home has been named and no release date exists. The announcement was met with applause at Annecy.

Here is what the comic being adapted actually is.

Absolute Batman launched in October 2024 as the flagship of DC’s Absolute Universe initiative, a line of Elseworlds-style reimaginings of classic characters developed under Snyder’s editorial direction. The premise: Bruce Wayne without the Wayne family fortune. No mansion, no Alfred as family retainer, no trust fund to bankroll a private vigilante operation. Instead, a 24-year-old working-class civil engineer whose father Thomas is still alive, whose childhood friends are Gotham’s future supervillains — Catwoman, Riddler, Killer Croc — and whose chief antagonist is a billionaire Joker. Alfred Pennyworth becomes an MI6 agent. The Joker becomes the rich man. Batman becomes the working-class hero.

The sales numbers aren’t public but they do keep saying they’re extremely high. The first issue reached eleven printings. DC claims six million copies sold across the Absolute line. DC overtook Marvel in direct market share for the first time this century during the Absolute launch period. The Absolute titles are among the top-selling comics of 2025.

The sales figure of six million copies spans the entire Absolute line of Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and others, not just Batman. Absolute Batman’s genuine sales are inflated by a variant cover strategy that has generated dozens of covers per issue, some of them priced at $17,500 as collector’s items. Absolute Batman #21 was solicited with over eighty variant covers. The number of readers who actually follow the storyline is considerably smaller than the print run suggests. Speculators buy first appearances — first Absolute Joker appearance, first Absolute Catwoman — at high prices, inflating the unit numbers without adding readers who care about the story. The direct market data reflects variant cover fever as much as genuine audience interest.

The storyline itself is less discussed than the covers, for reasons that become apparent when you examine what the comic actually depicts.

The 2025 Annual, drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, contains the scenes that generated the most controversy. The story depicts Absolute Batman encountering an encampment of immigrants. A gang wearing pig masks — the comic’s visual shorthand for white supremacists — attacks the camp with the police joining in. One officer performs a Nazi salute and shouts “White power” before Batman breaks his arm. Batman then strangulates an ICE officer. He burns down the gang’s hideout with a flamethrower. The issue ends with Batman weeping at what he has become.

The Comics Beat review of the annual called it “the catharsis I needed” and described it as capturing “the anger from seeing the headlines of ICE agents kidnapping mothers from elementary schools and vegetable fields and the National Guard descending on major blue cities like a plague of locusts.” Bleeding Fool described the same issue as depicting scenes where “Batman brutalizes a violent white supremacist gang and strangulates an ICE officer, making it glaringly obvious that the story’s intent is to endorse violent political extremism masked as heroic justice.”

The main series also worked contemporary politics into the fabric of the premise. The billionaire Joker visually evokes tech-sector plutocrats. The economic framing of Bruce Wayne as working class against a system rigged by the wealthy maps onto the progressive critique of economic inequality that runs through the Absolute line’s marketing. When Snyder describes the concept as Batman being “a working-class hero up against impossible odds... in an era of wealth, power and corruption,” the political context he is operating in is not subtle.

Snyder has not been subtle about his politics outside the comic either. He was among the comics industry figures who participated in No Kings protests, the series of anti-Trump demonstrations that began June 14, 2025, drew an estimated five million participants at its peak, and extended through March 2026. The comics industry showed up to those events in force. The Absolute Batman Annual, published in October 2025 with its ICE agent strangling and white supremacist mass beating, arrived four months after the first No Kings protests and was widely read at the time as a direct artistic response to them.

The announcement that an animated series is coming rewards the hype cycle and benefits everyone who bought into it for speculative reasons. When an IP gets optioned for screen adaptation, back issues appreciate and first appearances that speculators bought at elevated prices become worth more. The variant cover machine gets validation. The sales figures get cited as proof of audience demand. Whether the actual story sustains an animated series for multiple seasons is a different question from whether the announcement moves back issues.

This is not what Batman is. Batman is not a working-class vigilante whose politics align with whoever writes him in any given era. The character has survived as an icon because he transcends politics. He is justice without affiliation. He is the one person in the room who operates on principle rather than ideology. The version of Bruce Wayne that strangles ICE officers and burns down white supremacist hideouts while weeping at his own rage is a character using Batman’s name to do something Batman was never designed to do: pick a side.

DC’s animated catalog has produced some of the finest superhero storytelling in the medium’s history. Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Batman Beyond — these shows worked because they served the character rather than using the character to make a point. An animated Absolute Batman will be a full CG production, according to Register’s Annecy comments. It will have Snyder as showrunner. The politics of the comic will almost certainly travel with it.

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