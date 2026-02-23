Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane indicated that the series will abandon its topical political storylines with the conclusion of its second season.

In an interview with SFX Magazine promoting the show’s upcoming second season, Scardapane first admitted that the second season will feature it’s share of political commentary, “There are a few sequences that were shot a year ago that could be off the news, and it’s weirding all of us out.”

However, following the conclusion of the second season, he revealed the show will no longer engage in topical political commentary and stories.

“Getting into the realm of politics, New York politics, the Game of Thrones intrigue behind the scenes… okay, that’s fun too, but as it becomes almost too topical it feels like it’s going away from the large, mythological genre stuff,” he said. “So as we finish up the Mayor Fisk run with season 2, as that storyline comes to its inevitable conclusion, what we’re doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics.”

“So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics but I like something a little more street level, personally,” he claimed.

Scardapane’s comments beg the question as to why he chose to do a politically charged show in the first place with Kingpin acting as a stand-in for President Donald Trump. If he really wanted to do street level from the beginning why didn’t he do it?

Furthermore, the way he frames that show has somehow become too politically topical is ridiculous. He’s the showrunner of the show. He’s the one greenlighting these decisions or at the very least signing off of them.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 releases to Disney+ on March 24. The official synopsis states:

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But, beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

