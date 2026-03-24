Gary Con 2026 produced one of the more surprising moments in recent Dungeons & Dragons history. Luke Gygax, son of D&D co-creator Gary Gygax, held a press event at the convention where he revealed that Dan Ayoub, the new head of D&D at Wizards of the Coast, personally apologized to him twice for how his family was treated by the company. Luke got emotional on camera delivering the news, saying he never believed he would live to see the day when the names “Gygax,” “Greyhawk,” and “Dungeons & Dragons” would be combined again in an official capacity.

The news was reported by D&D enthusiast Kevin Lamb on X, who covered the press event in detail.

Ayoub himself appeared at GaryCon and addressed longtime fans directly. “I’m standing on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “I love our past and where we came from, and I want to make sure we’re honoring and bringing as much of that back as we can.”

That is exactly what the fanbase has wanted to hear for years. The question is whether it means anything.

Luke’s Vision for Greyhawk

Luke had plenty to say about what he actually wants to bring to the new official Greyhawk supplements. He loves 5th Edition for expanding the player base but was direct about its limitations: “I love 5E for expanding the customer base, but this new fangled Dungeons & Dragons is too easy!” He wants to write alternate rules that make Greyhawk more “Gygaxian,” adventures that are genuinely dangerous rather than cakewalks, and a game that rewards problem solving rather than making characters feel like superheroes walking around in tights and a cape.

He also wants to feature his childhood character Melf “the right way.” Luke was never happy with how Melf has been portrayed in either the character art or the fiction. He even had issues with the original LJN toy, which was never actually based on Melf to begin with. That toy was Peralay from Quest for the Heartstone, a completely different character, and it looks nothing like Melf. For the record, Melf does not have blond hair.

On the subject of a potential D&D film, Luke said he’d want David Harbour to play his father. When the crowd asked who should play Luke, he laughed: “The guy who played Reacher, or uh, John Cena, yeah, those guys are probably the closest.”

Lamb’s assessment of Luke himself was generous and worth reading in full: “I do think that Luke is a genuinely kind and good guy, and believes that this is the very best thing he can do to honor his dad’s legacy, keep the family name in the ongoing pop culture consciousness, and do justice to the setting he grew up with. And for that I’m happy for him and hope that he is pleased with the results.”

The Fanbase Is Not as Easy to Win Back

The goodwill toward Luke does not automatically transfer to Wizards of the Coast, and Lamb made that clear.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone will be coming back to WotC as long as content disclaimers are attached to beloved older products and until a direct, specific, humble and sincere apology is made for Jason Tondro publicly posting that ‘grognards aren’t worth listening to.’ No wishy-washy ‘we realized we alienated some fans in the past’ or ‘we learned something, fans learned something, we’re all winners’ or any nonsense like that.”

The grievances are specific and documented. Former WotC executive Kyle Brink publicly bragged that white people could not leave the hobby fast enough. Tondro, the lead designer on The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons, then made his contempt for longtime fans equally public, calling them “not worth listening to” after Elon Musk and much of the gaming internet responded angrily to the book’s foreword attacking Gary Gygax and the original creators.

As we reported, Tondro’s foreword warned readers that the original D&D materials contained “a virtual catalog of insensitive and derogatory language” and framed specific creative choices by Gygax as deliberate misogyny. When the backlash came, rather than engage with the criticism, Tondro dismissed the entire upset fanbase. “Early in the book’s development the marketing team asked me what sort of critiques we should expect and prepare for,” he wrote in a Facebook post that later circulated widely. “And I and the editors agreed the problem was going to be from progressives and people from underrepresented groups who justly took offense at the language of original D&D.” He followed that by saying he considered the grognards “not worth listening to” and had not anticipated their outrage.

Brink has since left the company. Tondro has not.

Lamb addressed Ayoub directly on this point: “I love that you’ve got Luke’s endorsement, Dan Ayoub, but a private apology only to him is only part of what needs to happen to truly mend the rift.”

What Fans Are Actually Asking For

Lamb laid out a concrete list of what repair looks like, and it is worth reading in full rather than summarizing.

He wants a direct apology that specifically condemns Tondro’s sentiments and assures fans that Tondro will never be allowed near legacy content or future commemorative releases again.

On The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons itself: “I was absolutely disgusted by the vile and patently untrue accusations made by Jon Peterson and Jason Tondro against those who wrote and played the earlier editions in the opening Forewords of the ‘Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons’ book. The fact that they literally trashed the very creators and contents that the book was supposed to be celebrating was one of the worst decisions that WotC ever allowed. Please consider recalling all unsold copies and completely scrubbing the names of Peterson and Tondro from the book, replace their libelous text with a proper and respectful introduction, and re-release it.”

He also called out the omission of Gods, Demigods, and Heroes from that volume as “a glaring and totally uncalled for omission.”

Beyond that, Lamb asked WotC to commission Jeff Easley to paint all-new covers for each of the orange spine AD&D hardcovers, plus the Fiend Folio, which never received that treatment, and rerelease them with premium binding and corrected text, minus the typos carried over from the earlier print-on-demand scans.

“That would be awesome,” he wrote, “and combined with a corrected ‘Making of’ book would be huge steps in the right direction.”

Where Things Stand

Dan Ayoub’s words at GaryCon are the right words. Luke Gygax’s emotional response to a private apology and a chance to work on official Greyhawk content again is genuine and earned. Nobody should take that away from either of them.

But the damage to WotC’s relationship with its longtime fanbase was not done privately. It was done publicly, on social media, in published forewords, and in interviews. Kyle Brink celebrated the exit of longtime fans. Jason Tondro dismissed them as unworthy of a response. Those statements are still out there. Tondro still works there.

A private apology to one member of the Gygax family is a start, but it is not a finish.

What do you think of WotC’s overtures at GaryCon? Is Luke Gygax’s endorsement of Dan Ayoub enough to bring you back to the table, or does WotC still have more work to do? Let us know.

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