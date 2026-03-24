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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4h

No deal, WoTC.

You wanted to see other people. D&D wasn't "for" straight white dudes anymore.

Now you want to come crawling back?

The damage is too extensive. Trust is never, ever coming back. Sell the company.

When the new owners fire everyone still there and acknowledge the failures by way of charting a major course correction...

Then, maybe we can get a cup of coffee to talk about old times.

Maybe.

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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
23m

We are way past apologies at this point. You want good will back? First step: revised edition of the damn anniversary book, with all the slanderous content removed and missing pieces added. But they won't do anything like that, will they?

Disregard their words. By their deeds shall you know them.

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