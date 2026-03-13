A swashbuckling roleplaying game that raised over a million dollars, collapsed under its own ambition, sparked cultural controversies, and was sold off to pay debts is getting another chance. Studio Agate’s Kickstarter for 7th Sea Third Edition has already raised $282,913 against a $34,526 goal with 1,781 backers and 27 days remaining. For fans who watched the second edition implode in slow motion, the numbers are both encouraging and cautiously familiar.

The game has been here before.

The Original Game

7th Sea launched in 1999 from Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG), designed by John Wick and Jennifer Wick. The setting was Théah—a fictional analog of Renaissance-era Europe where swashbuckling heroes fought corrupt nobles, secret societies manipulated world events, and sorcery ran through noble bloodlines. The nations mapped loosely to real-world counterparts: Avalon for England, Castille for Spain, Montaigne for France, Eisen for Germany.

The game used AEG’s Roll and Keep system—players rolled a pool of dice and kept a number equal to their relevant trait, adding kept dice together to beat a target number. It was elegant, fast, and created the kind of cinematic action the setting demanded. A swordsman with high Finesse and a mastery of the Aldana school could carve through a room full of mooks while barely breaking a sweat. The system rewarded competence and made players feel like heroes.

The companion card game, also called 7th Sea, launched simultaneously and became a significant success in the collectible card game market. The two products fed each other—card game players discovered the RPG, RPG players collected the cards. AEG built a substantial community around the Théah setting.

John Wick was working within AEG’s structure at the time, one designer among many at a company that produced multiple game lines. The game was his creative vision, but AEG owned the property. When the card game eventually wound down and AEG moved on to other projects, 7th Sea went dormant. Wick spent years working on other games—Houses of the Blooded, Legend of the Five Rings supplements, and various indie projects—while the rights to his most famous creation sat with his former employer.

The Million Dollar Kickstarter

In 2016, Wick acquired the rights back from AEG and launched a Kickstarter for 7th Sea Second Edition. The campaign was a phenomenon. It raised $1,315,994—a record for tabletop RPGs at the time—from 11,483 backers. The enthusiasm was genuine and overwhelming. Fans who’d loved the original game wanted more Théah. New players were drawn in by the setting’s swashbuckling appeal.

Then the stretch goals started.

As the money poured in, Wick and his company John Wick Presents kept adding books, supplements, and expansions to the campaign. Nation books for every region of Théah. Books covering Khitai—the game’s analog for Asia and the Pacific Rim. Additional sourcebooks, adventures, and setting material. By the time the campaign ended, the scope of promised deliverables was enormous.

Too enormous.

The production challenges were compounded by a decision that alienated a significant portion of the existing fanbase: Wick scrapped the Roll and Keep system entirely. The new system was a narrative-focused, success-counting mechanic where players rolled pools of d10s and assembled sets of ten from the results. Failure was essentially removed from the game—heroes always succeeded, the question was only what it cost them.

Forum discussions from the period capture the reaction. As one RPGnet poster noted, Wick “was in love with a few particular design ideas from his other systems and aped those rather than 7th Sea 1e.” Another described the system as rolling “to see how many decisions you get to make during the current scene. Success or failure is never in question.”

The system had defenders. Some players appreciated the narrative focus and the cinematic feel. But longtime fans who’d loved Roll and Keep felt the game had been replaced with something unrecognizable. The setting was still Théah. The characters were still swashbuckling heroes. But the mechanical DNA was gone.

The Cultural Controversies

The Khitai expansion, covering Théah’s analog for Asia, India, and the Pacific Rim, drew criticism from progressive quarters who accused the game of misrepresenting Asian and South Asian cultures. The accusations ranged from cultural appropriation to outright racism, with critics arguing that Wick’s fictional analogs flattened complex cultures into stereotypes.

Wick and his team pushed back, arguing that all of Théah’s nations were fictional analogs rather than direct representations, and that the same logic applied to the European nations as to the Asian ones. The controversy didn’t go away. It added to the general atmosphere of chaos surrounding the second edition’s troubled production.

The combination of delayed books, a divisive new system, cultural controversies, and mounting financial pressure proved fatal. John Wick Presents laid off most of its staff. The Khitai core book was eventually delivered, but four promised supplements—covering Agnivarsa, Fuso, Han, and Shenzhou—were never produced. The company went bankrupt.

Chaosium’s Acquisition and Handoff

Chaosium, publishers of Call of Cthulhu and RuneQuest, acquired 7th Sea from Wick in 2019. The acquisition was framed as a rescue operation—Chaosium would fulfill the outstanding Kickstarter obligations and give the game a stable home.

Chaosium is a company that has moved firmly in a progressive direction in recent years, adding LGBTQ content and diversity initiatives to their game lines including Call of Cthulhu. Their stewardship of 7th Sea reflected that orientation.

Wick joined Chaosium as creative director for 7th Sea initially, but parted ways around 2023. The Khitai core book was delivered, but the four remaining supplements were ultimately cancelled. Chaosium announced they would not be fulfilling the rest of the Kickstarter, offering refunds instead.

In July 2025, Chaosium handed 7th Sea to Studio Agate, a French independent studio based in Paris. Agate had been producing French translations of 7th Sea and had run a successful English Kickstarter for The Price of Arrogance, an official campaign for the second edition. They knew the property, they had a track record with the community, and they had the creative team to take it forward.

Studio Agate’s Third Edition

The current Kickstarter, titled 7th Sea 3rd Edition: A New Journey, is described as “a new era for the iconic TTRPG: modernized Roll & Keep, Théah ten years later, shaped by the community.”

The key phrase is “modernized Roll & Keep.” Studio Agate is bringing back the dice mechanic that defined the original game. The community’s frustration with the second edition’s system has been heard. Whether the modernized version captures what made the original Roll and Keep satisfying remains to be seen, but the decision to return to it is the right one.

The setting advances Théah’s timeline by ten years, allowing the third edition to build on the second edition’s lore while establishing its own identity. The Kickstarter page emphasizes community involvement in shaping the game’s direction—a deliberate contrast to the second edition’s top-down creative decisions that alienated the fanbase.

The campaign has funded at 819% of its goal with nearly a month remaining. That’s strong momentum, though the numbers are modest compared to the second edition’s million-dollar haul. The community is interested but cautious. The enthusiasm is real, but so is the memory of what happened last time.

The Delivery Question

Studio Agate has a better track record than John Wick Presents. They’re a small, focused studio that has delivered on previous projects. They’re not promising the moon. The Kickstarter’s scope appears measured compared to the second edition’s stretch goal explosion.

But the tabletop RPG Kickstarter landscape is littered with cautionary tales. Promising campaigns have collapsed before. Stretch goals have a way of multiplying. Production challenges are real. And the 7th Sea community has been burned badly enough that skepticism is warranted.

The RPGnet discussion thread captures the community’s ambivalence. Some backers note that Agate “still hasn’t delivered their last campaign” before launching this one. Others point to the 819% funding as evidence of genuine enthusiasm. The consensus seems to be cautious optimism—people want this to work, but they’re not betting everything on it.

What This Could Be

7th Sea at its best is one of the great RPG settings. Théah is rich, detailed, and distinctive. The swashbuckling tone, the secret societies, the sorcery systems tied to noble bloodlines, the naval combat—all of it creates a game that feels unlike anything else on the market. The original Roll and Keep system was elegant and satisfying. When everything worked, 7th Sea delivered exactly what it promised: cinematic heroism in a world of intrigue and adventure.

The second edition proved that the setting could survive a bad system—people kept playing it, kept writing for it, kept caring about Théah even when the mechanics frustrated them. That’s a testament to how good the original creative vision was.

Studio Agate has the setting, the system direction, and apparently the community support to make a third edition work. Whether they can deliver on the promise is the only question that matters now.

The game has died twice. Once quietly, when AEG moved on. Once loudly, when the second edition collapsed under its own weight. A third death would probably be permanent. But if Studio Agate can deliver a focused, well-produced third edition that brings back Roll and Keep and respects what made the original special, 7th Sea could finally get the second chance it deserved.

Théah is worth saving. The question is whether this is the team to save it.

What do you think? Can Studio Agate deliver where John Wick Presents failed, or has the 7th Sea community been burned too many times to fully commit again?

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