Sid Meier’s Civilization VII was once again roasted for its DEI agenda as it depicted a black female woman leading a group of east Asians.

In a promotional video seemingly aiming at humor, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII showed a black woman leading a group of Asians and declaring that a captured land will be called Puddington because “Melvin392’s glorious sweet tooth craves sugary spoils.”

The video has only been viewed 24,000 times but has approximately 2,800 down votes compared to just 99 upvotes.

The comments are near unanimously negative or derisive of the ad. One wrote, “Remember to stop giving money to people who hate you.”

Another questioned, “what is this? who is this for?”

One wrote, “lmao black woman in charge of a group of Mongols is top tier comedy”

Another claimed, “Never forget the fact their insta page had to take this post down because every comment was saying their community manager should be fired.”

“A black woman leading the Mongolian army? I don't know what this is for, but it's very insulting to East Asians,” wrote one. “How about a Chinese leading the European Union and American Revolutionary Army?”

Another commented, “Humankind 7 a game made not for civ fans.”

“I'm actually impressed,” said one. “I didn't think they could've actually made it less likely for me to ever buy this game but somehow they managed to do that. I've bought and played this series since Civ 2 but seeing something like this is so repulsive to me that I won't even buy this game at 90% off with all DLC included (in a year or two when it will be dead anyway)”

“GO WOKE GO BROKE,” said another.

One rejected the IP’s catch phrase, “No more turns please.”

Another questioned, “Why didn't the time/money that went into this, go into making the game better.”

Still another asked, “A question for the authors and scriptwriters: what were you smoking when you came up with this?)”

This is not the first time that Civilization VII has been roasted. The game was roasted when it announced that Harriet Tubman would be a playable leader.

The game also received “Mixed” reviews on Steam when it was released back in February. The game still has Mixed reviews.

The game’s player counts have also cratered. A week after it released it hit a peak of 84,558 concurrent players. However, in the last 24-hours it only hit a peak of 13,476 and the trend has gone down since the peak concurrent.

In comparison, Civilization VI, which released back in October 2016 hit a peak of 162,657 concurrent players after it released. The game had a 24-hour peak of 34,794 players.

Similarly Civilization V also has a higher 24-hour peak than Civilization VII. It hit 17,931. It also had a higher peak concurrent player count. It hit 91,363 in July 2013, three years after it released.

What do you make of these players roasting this promotional ad?

