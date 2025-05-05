Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 5, 2025

Happy that most commenters follow the simple rules - no race swaps are acceptable and don't give money to people who hate you.

Reply
Share
Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
May 6, 2025

Ubisoft: Black Samurai!

Sid Meier: Hold my beer.

Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture